Night attack on Ukraine: consequences of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv shown online

On the night of Friday, June 20, Russians massively attacked Ukraine with strike drones. The consequences of the attacks on Odesa and Kharkiv were published online, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, according to the mayor of Odesa, Gennadii Trukhanov, as a result of the night enemy attack, several multi-story buildings in the city center, cars, and university buildings were damaged.

On the coast, a fire broke out as a result of a falling strike UAV; explosive waves damaged recreational facilities. ... In another area of the city, a gas pipeline was damaged, an emergency service is working on site - stated in Trukhanov's post.

Meanwhile, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported that two people were injured as a result of the attack on the regional center, and they are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

In turn, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office showed a video of the consequences of the Russian Federation's attack on the regional center. According to it, the enemy struck with "Geran-2" UAVs on the Kyiv and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified that five private houses and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of the attack.

"As of now, there are no casualties," Terekhov wrote.

Recall

On the night of Friday, June 20, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones. Explosions occurred and fires broke out in Odesa and Sumy; three people were injured in Kharkiv, including two minors.

In the Kherson region, Russian troops struck a unit of the State Emergency Service: three rescuers were injured