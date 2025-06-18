In the Kherson region, Russian troops struck a unit of the State Emergency Service: three rescuers were injured

In the Kherson region, Russian troops struck a unit of the State Emergency Service, injuring three rescuers, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of three enemy FPV drones hitting one of the fire and rescue units of the Kherson region, three rescuers were injured. They were taken to a medical facility for examination," the State Emergency Service said on social media.

As indicated, the building of the unit, the gates of the fire depot, the roof, windows and the car were damaged.

Supplement

Also, as a result of the Russian strikes, there are injured representatives of another emergency service - as a result of the Russian attack from a drone in Kherson, two employees of emergency medical care were injured.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russian soldiers dropped explosives from a drone near the car of an ambulance team that arrived at the call, on June 17 at about 23:40.

"As a result of the explosion, two paramedics aged 34 and 42 were injured," the statement said.

According to the Kherson region police in the report for the past day, in general, as a result of enemy strikes in the Kherson region, two people died and 36 were injured, including two medical workers. It is indicated that the Russian troops were covering the coastal settlements of the Kherson and Beryslav districts near the Dnieper with artillery and UAVs. Last day, residential infrastructure and vehicles were mainly under attack.

As a result of the shelling, 27 objects were damaged: 12 private houses, a building of an educational institution, a garage, 11 civilian vehicles and a police car.

In particular, on June 17, from the very morning, Russian soldiers massively attacked the Dnipro and Korabelny districts of Kherson with drones. They dropped explosives on vehicles and passers-by who were going to work, the market, shops, and doing housework. As a result of these attacks by the Russian Federation in the Dnipro district, 19 people aged 36 to 85 were injured within two hours. Already in the afternoon, a 21-year-old man and two pensioners aged 70 were injured.