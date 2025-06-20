"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Kurai

Hypnosis in the 21st century is no longer an imaginary show from movies; it's an important tool of cognitive-behavioral therapy, which is being used by more and more people to achieve success in various areas of life, particularly in relationships and finances.

What is hypnosis, how effective is it, are all people susceptible to it, and what is the main side effect? Journalist from UNN asked hypnotherapist Anna Kurai these and other questions.

• What is hypnosis really? Does it differ from how it's shown in movies?

Hypnotherapy is one of the most powerful and fastest tools for resolving internal problems, quickly and without setbacks. Why then is it so uncommon? Because there's one point about hypnosis – it's quite bold for people because you look within yourself, you can't deceive yourself there.

• How exactly does hypnosis work from the perspective of the brain and psyche, and how does it differ from classical psychology?

Classical psychology also solves problems, but one can attend these sessions for years, analyzing everything consciously. However, we have certain subconscious programs that strongly influence us. After several classical psychological consultations, I realized that it takes too much time, and a person doesn't always have enough resources for action. They seem to understand, light up with readiness to change their lives, but when it comes to making transformational steps, the resources are insufficient. Why? Because internal childhood programs hinder them. And if the past is not processed, there will be no future. The person will drag this anchor with them like a harpoon.

The subconscious controls 90% of our lives, and our choices are a result not of what we chose with our brain, but of internal programs that control life. And in hypnosis, we work precisely with internal attitudes – we fight the cause, not the consequences, first and foremost.

• How much time is approximately needed, compared to a psychologist's session, to resolve an issue or process a trauma?

Actually, everything is very individual because a person comes with a conscious request. But in reality, when you start conducting a session, you realize that the reason for the request is just a consequence. And everything that comes up from within, all the pains and fears, it all depends on how ready they are to process them. It happens that one issue is resolved in one session, while others may require up to five sessions.

• Can every person be hypnotized?

In fact, only 2% of people are hypnotizable, susceptible to strong influence. However, virtually all people are susceptible to suggestion, but only if they trust and give permission.

• How does hypnosis differ from meditation or self-hypnosis?

Meditation, affirmations, and self-hypnosis do not work if you have a block in your subconscious, for example, that you are not a good enough person.

Basically, in childhood, we acquire experience and the first imprintings (ed. – fixing in memory the characteristics of objects during the formation or correction of innate behavioral acts, which become our beliefs). And to break this internal block, some transformation must occur. And without a specialist, this cannot be done; you cannot deceive yourself.

• In which areas is hypnosis most effective – psychology, medicine, sports, creativity?

It is effective wherever there is a "hitch." If a person doesn't have something, but really wants it in life, then there is a subconscious block: "you are forbidden to have this." Why? You can logically explain anything. For example, it wasn't allowed in your family, and to avoid losing loyalty from loved ones, you will be the same as they are. There's also an interesting fact that up to a certain age, a child is in a suggestible state and trance. For them, parents are an absolute authority, even if they are wrong. Children don't have the ability to separate this world from themselves; they are egocentric and believe they are the cause of everything. Most often, people live by their parents' principles, with slight modifications, so it all stems from childhood, where this attitude is formed. Moreover, attitudes can be both positive and negative. Of course, we don't talk about positive ones because they help us live, while limiting beliefs, those that are artificially created, protect you. They are what turn a person into someone who survives, not lives.

• Can hypnosis help get rid of bad habits (smoking, overeating, procrastination)?

Yes. The thing is, everything a person does is a consequence. All habits, lifestyle – it's a consequence of internal programs. A person who uses substances does so not for pleasure, but to resolve a specific situation. For example, many say: "Smoking calms me down." You need to address the underlying stressful problem, and then the need for additional calming through destructive habits will disappear.

I had a case in my practice, direct and very illustrative. We entered the session with one request, and as a result, as a side effect – the person quit smoking because we removed what was making them anxious.

• Are there any other side effects of hypnosis?

The side effect is that your life will not be the same. You will change, and probably your environment, because some people will not be ready to accept this updated version.

- How long do hypnosis sessions last?

One and a half to three hours. There is such a concept as a "cold client." The beginning of the session takes about 40 minutes to understand their thinking type, what they came with, where and what hurts. They might consciously defend themselves, and you ask them questions like a specialist and observe their body, because emotions are stored there.

And as soon as the body starts to react, that's the trigger point. That's where you need to go.

- What are the most interesting cases you can recall from your practice?

It's such an individual work that reveals and turns a person inside out, so all cases are absolutely interesting. You never know what will happen. The vivid moments are when people quickly lose the desire to harm themselves, they get rid of certain habits and toxic people, from whom they are also dependent. It is then that the miracle begins – everything changes in life, new energy, new interests appear.

• Can hypnosis be used to work with trauma, depression, phobias?

Phobias are processed easily if the person is ready for it. As for depression, if it's already a diagnosis made by a doctor, then it's comprehensive therapy. The hypnotherapist works alongside the doctor, but usually, depression is dealt with not by psychologists but by psychotherapists, so it's important to understand who you can work with and who you can't.

• Is there a risk of psychological harm from unqualified hypnosis?

Usually, specialists are not interested in this. Moreover, a person cannot harm themselves against their will, as they never lose control over themselves subconsciously.

Have there been cases where people remembered "past lives" through hypnosis, started speaking other languages, or unusual things happened to them?

In my experience, I haven't seen a person enter past lives. However, our brain does contain the experience of our ancestors; it's stored in the body and passed down genetically. So, these cases are quite possible, and perhaps I will encounter them in the future.

• What do you think about regressive hypnosis? Is it fantasy or something more?

Regressive hypnosis, regression is temporary. Regression means going down. That is, we will be talking about yesterday, the day before yesterday – going down. I also engage in regressive, but only temporary, hypnosis. This means dealing with moments from conception up to 7 years of age, for example.

• What education and training should a specialist undergo to work with people? Is there a separate recognized profession of hypnologist or hypnotherapist in Ukraine? Does it require any certification?

In Ukraine, since 2024, hypnotherapy is recognized as a method.

Since a hypnologist is a guide, meaning they do not treat, they may not have higher psychological education, but it will be very difficult, because then you don't understand the mechanisms of the brain and a person's work, and this can only be understood if you have at least a basic psychological education. Therefore, it is recommended for a specialist to have a basic psychological education, then the results will be much faster.

• What are the most common requests people come to you with?

The TOP-3 areas I work with are relationships, finances, and overcoming panic attacks.

• Have veterans, for example, approached you with PTSD, phantom pains? Does hypnosis help in such cases?

Hypnosis always works when the person is ready for it. If brought by relatives, it's ineffective. For personal reasons, I do not work with military personnel. However, any condition can be adjusted using a tool like hypnosis.

• How do you protect yourself from emotional exhaustion while working with others' deep experiences?

First of all, a specialist who works with souls, in a helping profession like a psychologist or hypnotherapist, must be stable. That is, they must first process themselves as much as possible with colleagues to then understand who they can work with and not project onto themselves.

• Have there been cases in your practice where hypnosis did not work? Why?

There were cases at the beginning of my work when people did not enter a trance and communicated consciously. Mostly, they were not ready to talk about their pain, for example, in front of a large audience.

• Does the patient need to prepare for the meaning in any way beforehand? Are there any medical contraindications? Or precautions, for example, I heard that one should not consume alcohol a few days before the session?

They must not be in any state of altered consciousness. No alcohol or other substances in the body, as their psyche may simply not withstand the session. The main thing is to be resourceful and have the desire for change. Also, no special meditations are needed. Usually, when patients hit rock bottom, they come to me. They say when it becomes unbearable, then they come to resolve the issue, and it gets resolved immediately.

• Have you had to refuse someone a hypnosis session? Why?

I do not work with people who are in a state of addiction. That is, in an altered state of consciousness, specifically those brought by parents or relatives. The person must come themselves, want it themselves.

• Have you ever been under hypnosis yourself? What did you feel?

I have been under hypnosis, of course. I felt surgery and liberation. It's like a tumor was removed from you. When it's removed, the person's body always heals itself. No one will heal it but themselves. The human soul has enough energy for creation and love. But when you are in tumors, you focus not on creation, but on how to get rid of it.

And the specialist is like a surgeon; they remove the tumor, and then you grow back with your energy and live freely. Hypnosis is not for everyone. It's not about talking; it's about solutions, it's about coming with a request and removing what prevents you from living, enjoying, and being able to create.

• What do you think people fear most in hypnosis – and for no reason?

The truth. People fear the truth. There is great power behind it, but admitting this truth to oneself is frightening for everyone. Because admitting who you truly are is scary. And this truth is about responsibility, so not everyone is ready to go into hypnosis because they understand that after that, everything changes.

Hypnosis does not change the past. It changes the reaction and provides liberation so that you no longer live as before. You move from the passenger seat to the driver's seat. And not everyone is meant to drive.

• Tell us about one of the latest successful cases in your work.

Just before the interview, a client shared that they got rid of a toxic person and their financial income grew. "Somehow, business started to grow," they said, "I thought about getting a new car, clients appeared, the grass is greener." After the sessions, a flow opens up, a person starts living normally, getting rid of these weeds and tumors, and grows. It's just that until a person tries and feels it, it seems like something magical, but in reality, it's completely not magical.