Children's mental health: experts explain how to spot warning signs

Amidst the war in Ukraine, the mental health situation among the population is worsening. Dealing with problems is becoming increasingly difficult for adults, and young people are suffering from excessive psychological stress. The Public Health Center of Ukraine has reported on the signals that may indicate emotional difficulties in children, according to UNN.

Children, like adults, may have mental health difficulties. Especially in a war situation, where constant air raid alerts, stress, and uncertainty affect a child's vulnerable psyche. Behavioral changes, emotional outbursts, sleep problems - these are signals that may indicate emotional difficulties - informs the Public Health Center.

Manifestations and signs to pay attention to:

the child is upset for a long time (2 weeks or more);

avoids people, isolates himself;

has mood swings, gets irritated;

habits have changed - in sleep, food, behavior;

often complains of headaches or stomachaches (without medical reasons);

loses interest in learning or favorite activities;

talks about death or harms himself.

If you notice similar signs, do not delay contacting a pediatrician, family doctor or mental health professional - advise in the Public Health Center.

The Public Health Center notes that adolescents are more prone to risky behavior, because the limbic system of their brain (which is responsible for emotions) develops faster than the prefrontal cortex (which is responsible for logic and self-control).

Advice for parents:

be there in difficult moments. Stay supportive, be calm;

speak honestly, without judgment. Explain not only what is not allowed, but why;

offer support and alternatives. Wants adrenaline - offer sports or volunteering. Wants independence - give choice and responsibility;

do not devalue emotions. Avoid phrases like "don't make things up". Better: "I see you're having a hard time. Want to talk?";

discuss the online content the child is viewing together;

your attention is the best prevention.

If in doubt, consult a doctor or mental health professional. Recommended reading: "Born to Be Free" by Jess P. Shatkin - the message says.

