Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump promises to accelerate US arms production for allies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to accelerate arms production for allies to shorten the multi-year delivery times for aircraft and helicopters. He plans to strictly control defense companies to avoid delays in the supply of military equipment.

Trump promises to accelerate US arms production for allies

The US President promised that American defense companies would accelerate the production of weapons for allies to shorten the multi-year delivery times for aircraft and helicopters. Donald Trump stated this on Tuesday, January 6, at a meeting with Republican congressmen, writes UNN.

Details

According to the president, the production of high-precision weapons currently takes too long, forcing allies to wait for years. He cited the example of F-35 fighters, which take too long to produce, as well as India's order for 68 Apache helicopters, which has not yet been fulfilled.

"No one has the quality of our weapons. The only problem is that we don't produce them fast enough. We will start doing it much faster. We will be strict with manufacturing companies. We have the best weapons in the world. But it takes too long to produce them. Including for allies. If allies want to buy weapons, they have to wait four years for a plane and five years for a helicopter. We will not let this happen again," Donald Trump emphasized.

He added that he would now strictly control defense companies to avoid delays in the supply of military equipment.

New requirements will include accelerated production of aircraft, helicopters, and other weapons so that allies receive them on time.

According to the president, these steps should strengthen the defense capabilities of US allies and increase the speed of response to potential threats, especially against the backdrop of global instability and growing needs for modern weapons.

Olga Rozgon

