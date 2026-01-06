Ukraine must ensure that young men do not leave the country - Merz

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a press conference following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", reports UNN with reference to ntv.

Details

Merz called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ensure that young Ukrainian men serve in the military in their country.

"Ukraine must guarantee that young people do not leave for Germany, Poland or France," he said.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the new agreement is a "joint success" for Europe, Ukraine and the US, and added that Germany could have a presence in a NATO country bordering Ukraine a year after a ceasefire.