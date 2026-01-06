Ukraine must ensure that young men do not leave the country - Merz
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ensure that young Ukrainian men perform military service in their country. This will prevent them from leaving for Germany, Poland, or France.
This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a press conference following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", reports UNN with reference to ntv.
Merz called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ensure that young Ukrainian men serve in the military in their country.
"Ukraine must guarantee that young people do not leave for Germany, Poland or France," he said.
Recall
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the new agreement is a "joint success" for Europe, Ukraine and the US, and added that Germany could have a presence in a NATO country bordering Ukraine a year after a ceasefire.