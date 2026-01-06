Ukraine must ensure that young men do not leave the country - Merz

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
07:00 PM • 4980 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 14942 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 66612 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 106991 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 55716 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 73950 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 58634 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 80643 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 152547 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 61054 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.2m/s
92%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°CJanuary 6, 11:20 AM • 82156 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 32081 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 15958 views
Western sanctions froze Telegram bonds worth $500 million in Russia - FTJanuary 6, 01:10 PM • 5888 views
China responded to Venezuela's statement on Ukraine, reaffirming its positionJanuary 6, 01:29 PM • 167769 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 32163 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 69883 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 152528 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 97677 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 156370 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Paris
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 16003 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 37341 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 81075 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 73605 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 68538 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
S-300 missile system
Social network
Film

Ukraine must ensure that young men do not leave the country - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ensure that young Ukrainian men perform military service in their country. This will prevent them from leaving for Germany, Poland, or France.

Ukraine must ensure that young men do not leave the country - Merz

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a press conference following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", reports UNN with reference to ntv.

Details

Merz called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to ensure that young Ukrainian men serve in the military in their country.

"Ukraine must guarantee that young people do not leave for Germany, Poland or France," he said.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the new agreement is a "joint success" for Europe, Ukraine and the US, and added that Germany could have a presence in a NATO country bordering Ukraine a year after a ceasefire.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Friedrich Merz
France
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland