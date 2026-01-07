Ukrainian delegation continued discussing diplomatic path to end the war with Trump's envoys - Zelenskyy

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, the Ukrainian delegation continued to discuss the diplomatic path to end the war with the team of the US President – Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informs UNN.

Details

"I thank America for its readiness to provide a backstop in all areas: security guarantees, ceasefire monitoring, reconstruction," the head of state wrote on Telegram.

He clarified that on January 7 in Paris, "our teams will continue to work on security guarantees and a basic framework for ending the war."

From Ukraine, the head of the Office Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, General Andriy Hnatov, First Deputy Head of the Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Advisor to the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz will work. I thank President Trump and the United States for their support. We are not losing a single day - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the new Paris Declaration "very concrete," illustrating the readiness of the coalition and European countries to work for peace. Progress has been made in negotiations with the US delegation on peace monitoring, although the issue of territory remains open.

"A truly global meeting and a very high level of discussion": Zelenskyy on the Summit of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris