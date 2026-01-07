$42.420.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian delegation continued discussing diplomatic path to end the war with Trump's envoys - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, the Ukrainian delegation continued discussing the diplomatic path to end the war with the US President's team. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked America for its readiness to provide a backstop in all areas.

Ukrainian delegation continued discussing diplomatic path to end the war with Trump's envoys - Zelenskyy

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, the Ukrainian delegation continued to discuss the diplomatic path to end the war with the team of the US President – Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informs UNN.

Details

"I thank America for its readiness to provide a backstop in all areas: security guarantees, ceasefire monitoring, reconstruction," the head of state wrote on Telegram.

He clarified that on January 7 in Paris, "our teams will continue to work on security guarantees and a basic framework for ending the war."

From Ukraine, the head of the Office Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, General Andriy Hnatov, First Deputy Head of the Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Advisor to the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz will work. I thank President Trump and the United States for their support. We are not losing a single day

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the new Paris Declaration "very concrete," illustrating the readiness of the coalition and European countries to work for peace. Progress has been made in negotiations with the US delegation on peace monitoring, although the issue of territory remains open.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Paris
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States