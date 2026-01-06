$42.420.13
"A truly global meeting and a very high level of discussion": Zelenskyy on the Summit of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highly praised the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on January 6, attended by 27 heads of state, the EU, NATO, and other representatives. He emphasized the importance of joint declarations and the readiness to deploy coalition forces for real security.

"A truly global meeting and a very high level of discussion": Zelenskyy on the Summit of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy highly appreciates the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on January 6. He wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, it was one of the most representative meetings of the Coalition of the Willing, attended by 27 heads of state, the European Union, NATO, representatives of Turkey, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

A truly global meeting and a very high level of discussion. It is important that today there are fundamental documents of the coalition – a joint declaration of all coalition countries and a trilateral declaration of France, Britain, and Ukraine. These documents exist, and this is a signal of how seriously both Europe and the entire Coalition of the Willing are ready to work for real security. With these documents, we are strengthening further legal work in countries with parliaments so that at the moment when diplomacy works to end the war, we will be fully prepared to deploy coalition forces.

- noted the head of state.

He clarified that the details have been worked out in the system of other documents, and it has been determined which countries are ready to take the lead in elements of security guarantees on land, in the air, at sea, and in reconstruction, what forces are needed, how the forces will be managed, and at what levels the command will be.

It must be determined how monitoring will work. It must be absolutely clearly defined how the proper strength and number of the Ukrainian army will be supported and financed. Today I spoke about this separately, and we consider this a key element – our Ukrainian strength. And all other elements will work effectively based on our army.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

On January 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron held a brief signing ceremony of a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting.

