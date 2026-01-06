$42.420.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with the US delegation in Paris on peace monitoring

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the new Paris Declaration "very concrete," illustrating the readiness of the coalition and European countries to work for peace. Progress has been made in negotiations with the US delegation on peace monitoring, although the issue of territory remains open.

Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with the US delegation in Paris on peace monitoring

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the new Paris Declaration "very specific." According to him, progress was made in negotiations with the US delegation in Paris on peace monitoring, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"It (the declaration - ed.) illustrates the readiness of the coalition and European countries to work for peace," says the President of Ukraine.

"We want to be ready so that when diplomacy achieves peace, we can deploy the forces of the coalition of the willing."

Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Macron signed a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine06.01.26, 20:41 • 962 views

Ukraine already has enough details and knows which countries will participate in the agreement, including what contribution each of them will make separately, Zelenskyy says.

He also added that progress had been made in negotiations with the US delegation in Paris on peace monitoring.

Zelenskyy says that some issues still "remain open," including the revised 20-point peace plan.

"What we really need to work on is the issue of territory," he adds.

"We have a number of ideas that could be useful," the Head of State summarized.

Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails06.01.26, 21:00 • 1166 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Paris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine