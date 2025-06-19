Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni

Justin Baldoni will have access to messages exchanged between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Private messages between actress Blake Lively and her friend, singer Taylor Swift, may be handed over to actor and director Justin Baldoni and used in a high-profile lawsuit. This is reported by the BBC, as transmitted by UNN.

Details

Federal Judge Lewis J. Liman has allowed the actor and producer to access the messages between Lively and Swift.

The communication between Lively and her friend Swift regarding the set of the film 'It Ends With Us' is relevant to the case. - ruled the judge.

Blake Lively tried to block access to her conversations with Swift, but the court rejected her request.

Lively's team filed an application to prevent Baldoni from obtaining the messages, arguing they were not relevant to the case.

Context

In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni and his studio, accusing him of sexual harassment on set and a campaign to ruin her reputation. Baldoni sued Lively for defamation, but the lawsuit was dismissed last week.

In May, Baldoni's lawyers attempted to obtain the messages directly from Taylor Swift by sending official subpoenas in her name and to her legal team. However, the subpoenas were withdrawn after Swift's team responded, stating the request was "baseless".

Recall

In early 2025, the first hearings took place in the US in the defamation case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The parties disputed the disclosure of legal materials and the possibility of Lively being cross-examined by Baldoni's lawyer. The case was gaining momentum.

UNN reported that U.S. Judge Lewis J. Liman on June 5 dismissed actor Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as a $250 million counterclaim against the New York Times.