“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1896 views

Federal judge has allowed Justin Baldoni to access private messages between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. These messages may be used in a sexual harassment case on set.

Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni

Justin Baldoni will have access to messages exchanged between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Private messages between actress Blake Lively and her friend, singer Taylor Swift, may be handed over to actor and director Justin Baldoni and used in a high-profile lawsuit. This is reported by the BBC, as transmitted by UNN.

Details

Federal Judge Lewis J. Liman has allowed the actor and producer to access the messages between Lively and Swift.

The communication between Lively and her friend Swift regarding the set of the film 'It Ends With Us' is relevant to the case.

- ruled the judge.

Blake Lively tried to block access to her conversations with Swift, but the court rejected her request.

Lively's team filed an application to prevent Baldoni from obtaining the messages, arguing they were not relevant to the case.

Context

In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni and his studio, accusing him of sexual harassment on set and a campaign to ruin her reputation. Baldoni sued Lively for defamation, but the lawsuit was dismissed last week.

In May, Baldoni's lawyers attempted to obtain the messages directly from Taylor Swift by sending official subpoenas in her name and to her legal team. However, the subpoenas were withdrawn after Swift's team responded, stating the request was "baseless".

Recall

In early 2025, the first hearings took place in the US in the defamation case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. The parties disputed the disclosure of legal materials and the possibility of Lively being cross-examined by Baldoni's lawyer. The case was gaining momentum.

UNN reported that U.S. Judge Lewis J. Liman on June 5 dismissed actor Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as a $250 million counterclaim against the New York Times.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

