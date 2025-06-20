Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins

Despite concerns on social media, the Odesa hotel "Nemo" and its dolphins were not harmed by a massive attack by Russian forces with drones. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the spokesperson for the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast, Maryna Martynenko.

The "Nemo" hotel was not damaged, the dolphins were not harmed - Martynenko said.

Context

The "Nemo" hotel in Odesa has a dolphinarium. It is part of an entertainment and wellness complex that includes a hotel, a dolphinarium, and an aquarium.

Concerns about the hotel and dolphins appeared on social media after Russia's attack.

On the night of June 20, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive drone attack on Odesa. According to preliminary information, the enemy used at least 10 drones. The city's civilian infrastructure was hit. As a result of the massive drone attack, one person died, and the number of injured increased to 14, including three rescuers.