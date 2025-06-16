Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump

TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk officially confirmed her pregnancy, sharing a tender photo with a rounded tummy with her followers. The 37-year-old star is expecting her first child with her fiancé Dmytro Babchuk, a marine of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who proposed to her in January. Prior to this, Lesya kept the news a secret despite the rumors. This is reported by UNN with reference to the star's post on Instagram.

In the photo, Nikityuk is wearing a white lace dress that hugs her new figure with a round tummy. In the caption under the photo, the star promised to announce the details in an interview with one of the Ukrainian publications.

Subscribers actively congratulated the host in the comments, and the star's chosen one left a short but warm message there: "Wow, is my wife pregnant with her first child?".

Despite the changes in her personal life, Lesya did not disclose the news for a long time, continuing to actively work and participate in filming.

Supplement

The TV presenter's pregnancy was talked about even earlier. In April, a video taken by a TikTok user appeared on the network. In it, Nikityuk, dressed in a tight dress, was leaving a restaurant in Odesa in the company of her friend and colleague Yevhen Taller. Users drew attention to her rounded figure and suggested that she was pregnant. The star did not leave this unanswered, sharply criticizing the author of the video for violating her personal space.

I don't understand people who then post such videos on TikTok! I can't go to a meeting, eat or drink, damn it - Lesya commented emotionally.

Earlier, UNN wrote that serviceman Dmytro Babchuk proposed to Lesya Nikityuk, showing a diamond ring. The TV presenter agreed and shared the joyful news on Instagram.