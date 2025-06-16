$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 12053 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 31154 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 38748 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 52255 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 113329 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 67220 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 69568 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 58399 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 55451 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76414 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9178 views

37-year-old TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk has confirmed her pregnancy by sharing a photo with a rounded belly. Her fiancé, marine Dmytro Babchuk, proposed to her in January.

Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump

TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk officially confirmed her pregnancy, sharing a tender photo with a rounded tummy with her followers. The 37-year-old star is expecting her first child with her fiancé Dmytro Babchuk, a marine of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who proposed to her in January. Prior to this, Lesya kept the news a secret despite the rumors. This is reported by UNN with reference to the star's post on Instagram.

In the photo, Nikityuk is wearing a white lace dress that hugs her new figure with a round tummy. In the caption under the photo, the star promised to announce the details in an interview with one of the Ukrainian publications.

Subscribers actively congratulated the host in the comments, and the star's chosen one left a short but warm message there: "Wow, is my wife pregnant with her first child?".

Despite the changes in her personal life, Lesya did not disclose the news for a long time, continuing to actively work and participate in filming.

Supplement

The TV presenter's pregnancy was talked about even earlier. In April, a video taken by a TikTok user appeared on the network. In it, Nikityuk, dressed in a tight dress, was leaving a restaurant in Odesa in the company of her friend and colleague Yevhen Taller. Users drew attention to her rounded figure and suggested that she was pregnant. The star did not leave this unanswered, sharply criticizing the author of the video for violating her personal space.

I don't understand people who then post such videos on TikTok! I can't go to a meeting, eat or drink, damn it 

- Lesya commented emotionally.

Earlier, UNN wrote that serviceman Dmytro Babchuk proposed to Lesya Nikityuk, showing a diamond ring. The TV presenter agreed and shared the joyful news on Instagram.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

UNN Lite
TikTok
Instagram
Odesa
Tesla
