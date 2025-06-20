Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be great

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
June 19, 05:11 PM • 20785 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 68609 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 77701 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 77224 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 83617 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 155179 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 70328 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 147178 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 230042 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94558 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
5.7m/s
63%
746mm
Popular news
IMF: Europe on the verge of stagnation due to geopolitical threats and weak investmentsJune 19, 05:57 PM • 4316 views
The death of 7-year-old Solomiya Tarasyuk in Odesa has been classified as murder by the police, and an investigation has been launchedJune 19, 06:13 PM • 12738 views
Zelenskyy: "I am ready to meet with Putin, although he has overstayed his constitutional powers for at least three terms"June 19, 06:33 PM • 5882 views
Israel struck an underground bunker where Iran's supreme leader Khamenei might be hiding - Clash Report09:34 PM • 12335 views
Night attack on Ukraine: consequences of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv shown online11:45 PM • 21140 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 112705 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 126074 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 155179 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 183661 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 193137 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 41519 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 64758 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 186826 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 233564 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 224496 views
Actual
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be great

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2302 views

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsya believes that Putin is manipulating Americans, and to gain their support, it is necessary to explain that without a free Ukraine, America will not be able to be great.

Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be great

Increasingly, politicians and experts in the U.S. see that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is openly mocking Americans. This was stated in an interview with Suspіlne by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Serhiy Kyslytsia, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Putin is openly manipulating politicians and ordinary U.S. citizens.

And the question is when this will take on such indecent forms that America, which wants to be great, will not feel that way

- said the diplomat.

American killed in Kyiv during Russia's strike was a volunteer who disagreed with Trump's policy on Ukraine - NYT20.06.25, 01:18 • 1410 views

At the same time, he stressed that in the United States, "everything is very clear: if the president takes a position, all officials, from A to Z, must follow it."

And it is no longer necessary to explain why Ukraine is important – that it is in the center of Europe, at the intersection of key routes, that it is a large country, the breadbasket of Europe, and so on. It is necessary to emphasize that without a free Ukraine, without Ukraine's victory in this war, America will not be able to "be great again." Then Americans "get it"

- Kyslytsia noted.

He added that Americans "from small to large" are truly proud of their country" and want to see themselves as a great country, but "if Ukraine falls, America will not be great."

Recall

It was reported earlier that the U.S. Senate is postponing the consideration of the bill on tough sanctions against Russia until at least July. The reason was the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, which is currently a priority for Washington.

NATO summit "will be short and purposeful", as Trump wants, and Zelensky will be demoted diplomatically - The Times18.06.25, 20:56 • 15604 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Sergiy Kyslytsya
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9