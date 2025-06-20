Increasingly, politicians and experts in the U.S. see that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is openly mocking Americans. This was stated in an interview with Suspіlne by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Serhiy Kyslytsia, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Putin is openly manipulating politicians and ordinary U.S. citizens.

And the question is when this will take on such indecent forms that America, which wants to be great, will not feel that way - said the diplomat.

American killed in Kyiv during Russia's strike was a volunteer who disagreed with Trump's policy on Ukraine - NYT

At the same time, he stressed that in the United States, "everything is very clear: if the president takes a position, all officials, from A to Z, must follow it."

And it is no longer necessary to explain why Ukraine is important – that it is in the center of Europe, at the intersection of key routes, that it is a large country, the breadbasket of Europe, and so on. It is necessary to emphasize that without a free Ukraine, without Ukraine's victory in this war, America will not be able to "be great again." Then Americans "get it" - Kyslytsia noted.

He added that Americans "from small to large" are truly proud of their country" and want to see themselves as a great country, but "if Ukraine falls, America will not be great."

Recall

It was reported earlier that the U.S. Senate is postponing the consideration of the bill on tough sanctions against Russia until at least July. The reason was the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, which is currently a priority for Washington.

NATO summit "will be short and purposeful", as Trump wants, and Zelensky will be demoted diplomatically - The Times