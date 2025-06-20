American killed in Kyiv during Russia's strike was a volunteer who disagreed with Trump's policy on Ukraine - NYT

An American, Fred Grandy, a Russian mass attack victim in Kyiv on June 17, was an artist disappointed with U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, who came to Ukraine as a volunteer. This is reported by the New York Times, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 62-year-old Grandy came to Kyiv in May because he was devastated that the United States had turned away from the war in Ukraine.

He was a man who really wanted to make a difference. I talked to him about five days ago and he told me he felt like he was exactly where he needed to be and hoped he could stay for another five or six months and help, - said Grandy's sister, Sietska Reed.

According to her, her brother volunteered at a charity in Kyiv and lived in a hotel. He boasted that he heard Russian drones flying nearby and threw hangers at them.

"He thought you couldn't let bullies do things like that, and you couldn't just abandon people, then he saw how hard they fought to save their country, or still fighting. It was just hard to understand that you could just leave, you know? And he just believed that people need to lend a helping hand," the sister of the deceased U.S. citizen noted.

Recall

The U.S. Department of State confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen during a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17. They added that they are ready to provide assistance to the family of the deceased.

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Ukraine. As a result of the enemy shelling, at least 30 people died and 188 were injured. Kyiv suffered the most severe blow - 28 dead, 134 injured.

