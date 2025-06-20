American killed in Kyiv during Russia's strike was a volunteer who disagreed with Trump's policy on Ukraine - NYT

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
05:11 PM • 15268 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 49271 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 66664 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 66645 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 74017 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 148364 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 69025 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 146835 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 229070 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94412 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.9m/s
64%
747mm
Popular news
Iran attacked Israel with a cluster missile for the first time - MediaJune 19, 02:47 PM • 5140 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 36389 views
Cynicism without limits: Russia sends bodies of its own soldiers to Ukraine along with fallen defendersJune 19, 02:57 PM • 4208 views
Mudryk received a positive result in doping sample "B" - MediaJune 19, 04:54 PM • 4422 views
The death of 7-year-old Solomiya Tarasyuk in Odesa has been classified as murder by the police, and an investigation has been launched06:13 PM • 4872 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 107239 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 120841 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 148360 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 177716 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 188481 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 36391 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 61277 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 183617 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 230534 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 224111 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

American killed in Kyiv during Russia's strike was a volunteer who disagreed with Trump's policy on Ukraine - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

During a massive Russian strike on Kyiv on June 17, 62-year-old American volunteer Fred Grandy died. He arrived in Ukraine in May, devastated by the US's turning away from the war, and wanted to help.

American killed in Kyiv during Russia's strike was a volunteer who disagreed with Trump's policy on Ukraine - NYT

An American, Fred Grandy, a Russian mass attack victim in Kyiv on June 17, was an artist disappointed with U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, who came to Ukraine as a volunteer. This is reported by the New York Times, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 62-year-old Grandy came to Kyiv in May because he was devastated that the United States had turned away from the war in Ukraine.

He was a man who really wanted to make a difference. I talked to him about five days ago and he told me he felt like he was exactly where he needed to be and hoped he could stay for another five or six months and help,

- said Grandy's sister, Sietska Reed.

According to her, her brother volunteered at a charity in Kyiv and lived in a hotel. He boasted that he heard Russian drones flying nearby and threw hangers at them.

"He thought you couldn't let bullies do things like that, and you couldn't just abandon people, then he saw how hard they fought to save their country, or still fighting. It was just hard to understand that you could just leave, you know? And he just believed that people need to lend a helping hand," the sister of the deceased U.S. citizen noted.

Recall

The U.S. Department of State confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen during a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17. They added that they are ready to provide assistance to the family of the deceased.

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Ukraine. As a result of the enemy shelling, at least 30 people died and 188 were injured. Kyiv suffered the most severe blow - 28 dead, 134 injured.

RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble18.06.25, 15:54 • 59444 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
The New York Times
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9