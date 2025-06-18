RF attack on Kyiv: ten cats rescued from under the rubble

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 11081 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 34148 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 74914 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 51173 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 68253 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 99328 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 219730 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 223391 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 200433 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 229043 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news
13 enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia: the consequences are devastating (video)June 18, 03:39 AM • 19604 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21June 18, 04:45 AM • 86307 views
Flights to tourist Bali canceled after volcano eruption in IndonesiaJune 18, 05:19 AM • 10696 views
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading 09:07 AM • 36371 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 20571 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 140169 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 367505 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 412607 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 411047 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 479987 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mikhail Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 85682 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 144015 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 155394 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 214493 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118981 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

RF attack on Kyiv: ten cats rescued from under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The animal rescue team "Kyiv Animal Rescue Group" rescued nine cats trapped in apartments of a destroyed entrance in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. A injured cat was also found and hospitalized on Havela Street.

RF attack on Kyiv: ten cats rescued from under the rubble

Nine cats were unblocked from under the rubble in the apartments of a completely destroyed entrance in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv due to an attack by the Russian Federation. Another severely injured cat was found on Havela Street. This was reported on Facebook by the Animal Rescue Team "Kyiv Animal Rescue Group", reports UNN.

Details

On the night of June 16-17, Kyiv suffered another massive attack from Russia – missiles and UAVs. Numerous residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. Not only people but also animals were killed and injured.

- the message states.

The animal rescue team worked at one of the most destroyed buildings in the Solomianskyi district, where an explosion completely destroyed an entire entrance. Under the rubble in the apartments of this building, 9 cats were successfully unblocked:

  • a cat from apartment 172;
    • two cats from apartment 137, one ran out and hid in a neighboring one;
      • two cats from the shelter under the bathtub in apartment 226;
        • a cat from apartment 240;
          • a British cat from apartment 232;
            • a calico cat from apartment 166;
              • a concussed cat from apartment 169, who was frightened and caught on the street. Hospitalized.

                Assistance was also provided to two very small swifts whose nest was destroyed by the explosion

                - reports the Animal Rescue Team.

                In areas of other damage on Havela Street, the following were found:

                • an injured pigeon;
                  • a severely injured but well-groomed long-haired cat (the owner has not yet been found). She was also hospitalized.

                    At the moment, the owners of all rescued cats have been identified, except for the cat from Havela, who is in the hospital. Temporary foster care is not currently needed. We are immensely grateful to everyone who responded

                    - informs the Animal Rescue Team.

                    June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack18.06.25, 06:00 • 67675 views

                    Addendum

                    It is currently known that the death toll in Kyiv from the Russian Federation's missile strike on a nine-story building in the Solomianskyi district has increased to 23, bringing the total number of victims of the Russian Federation's attack on the capital on June 17 to 28.

                    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga published a video of parents who were waiting for their son's rescue in Kyiv, but learned about his death.

                    Anna Murashko

                    Anna Murashko

                    SocietyWarKyiv
                    Kyiv
                    Tesla
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    S&P 500
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    ,
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Brent Oil
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Gold
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    ,
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Gas TTF
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9