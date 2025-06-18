RF attack on Kyiv: ten cats rescued from under the rubble

Nine cats were unblocked from under the rubble in the apartments of a completely destroyed entrance in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv due to an attack by the Russian Federation. Another severely injured cat was found on Havela Street. This was reported on Facebook by the Animal Rescue Team "Kyiv Animal Rescue Group", reports UNN.

Details

On the night of June 16-17, Kyiv suffered another massive attack from Russia – missiles and UAVs. Numerous residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. Not only people but also animals were killed and injured. - the message states.

The animal rescue team worked at one of the most destroyed buildings in the Solomianskyi district, where an explosion completely destroyed an entire entrance. Under the rubble in the apartments of this building, 9 cats were successfully unblocked:

a cat from apartment 172;

two cats from apartment 137, one ran out and hid in a neighboring one;

two cats from the shelter under the bathtub in apartment 226;

a cat from apartment 240;

a British cat from apartment 232;

a calico cat from apartment 166;

a concussed cat from apartment 169, who was frightened and caught on the street. Hospitalized.

Assistance was also provided to two very small swifts whose nest was destroyed by the explosion - reports the Animal Rescue Team.

In areas of other damage on Havela Street, the following were found:

an injured pigeon;

a severely injured but well-groomed long-haired cat (the owner has not yet been found). She was also hospitalized.

At the moment, the owners of all rescued cats have been identified, except for the cat from Havela, who is in the hospital. Temporary foster care is not currently needed. We are immensely grateful to everyone who responded - informs the Animal Rescue Team.

June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack

Addendum

It is currently known that the death toll in Kyiv from the Russian Federation's missile strike on a nine-story building in the Solomianskyi district has increased to 23, bringing the total number of victims of the Russian Federation's attack on the capital on June 17 to 28.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga published a video of parents who were waiting for their son's rescue in Kyiv, but learned about his death.