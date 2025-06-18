$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
03:00 AM • 4892 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 30881 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 172970 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 185397 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 175025 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 218453 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 185874 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171049 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136506 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 109209 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
77%
750mm
Popular news
Explosions heard in Tehran: Israel claims 60 fighter jets took off for a wide wave of strikesJune 17, 06:30 PM • 28133 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a visit of foreign diplomats to the multi-story building in Kyiv, which was destroyed after the Russian attack on June 17June 17, 06:42 PM • 10181 views
Night attack on Kyiv: the bodies of three more people were pulled from under the rubbleJune 17, 09:18 PM • 6298 views
A 17-year-old girl died under a train in the Odesa region11:27 PM • 5026 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the US02:08 AM • 11625 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 75820 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 304719 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 340884 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 350596 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 420559 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Ruslan Kravchenko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Kyiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 46542 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 109089 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 122210 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 182540 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118461 views
Actual
Kh-101
Shahed-136
Mi-8
Mi-24
Facebook

June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4356 views

June 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the massive Russian attack. Flags will be lowered and entertainment events will be banned in the city. The National Council recommends that TV channels and radio stations change their broadcasting schedules.

June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack

June 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital. Entertainment events will be banned in the city, and national flags will be lowered. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaliy Klitschko, the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting (National Council).

June 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital

- the mayor of Kyiv said in a post.

Vitaliy Klitschko said that on this day flags will be lowered on all communal buildings of the city. It is also recommended to lower the national flags on buildings of state and private ownership.

Any entertainment events are prohibited in the city on June 18

- added the official.

The National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting recommended that TV channels and radio stations change their broadcasting schedules, removing entertainment content.

On the day of mourning, as a sign of mourning for the dead, national flags will be lowered on all communal buildings of the capital. It is also recommended to lower national flags on buildings of state and private ownership

- the National Council emphasized.

The National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Let us remind you

The number of dead as a result of the enemy's massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv on Tuesday night has risen to 16. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a total of 16 people died and 134 were injured in the capital

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a special meeting of the G7 leaders said that last night Russia carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of this war. In Kyiv alone, about 30 hits of missiles or falling debris were recorded.

The UN Monitoring Mission stated that the Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17 was the deadliest in a year, killing 14 civilians. In total, 15 people died and 139 were injured in Ukraine.

Sybiha published a video of parents in Kyiv waiting for their son's rescue and learning of his death 6/17/25, 9:15 PM • 2760 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
United Nations
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9