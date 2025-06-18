June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack

June 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital. Entertainment events will be banned in the city, and national flags will be lowered. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaliy Klitschko, the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting (National Council).

Vitaliy Klitschko said that on this day flags will be lowered on all communal buildings of the city. It is also recommended to lower the national flags on buildings of state and private ownership.

Any entertainment events are prohibited in the city on June 18 - added the official.

The National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting recommended that TV channels and radio stations change their broadcasting schedules, removing entertainment content.

On the day of mourning, as a sign of mourning for the dead, national flags will be lowered on all communal buildings of the capital. It is also recommended to lower national flags on buildings of state and private ownership - the National Council emphasized.

The National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Let us remind you

The number of dead as a result of the enemy's massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv on Tuesday night has risen to 16. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a total of 16 people died and 134 were injured in the capital

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a special meeting of the G7 leaders said that last night Russia carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of this war. In Kyiv alone, about 30 hits of missiles or falling debris were recorded.

The UN Monitoring Mission stated that the Russian attack on Kyiv on June 17 was the deadliest in a year, killing 14 civilians. In total, 15 people died and 139 were injured in Ukraine.

