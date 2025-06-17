Sybiha published a video of parents in Kyiv waiting for their son's rescue and learning of his death

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha published a video of parents in Kyiv waiting for their son to be rescued, but learned of his death. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sybiha's post on the X social network.

Details

He appealed to Ukraine's partners to increase pressure on Russia and stop its relentless terror in Ukraine.

This is the terrible price of inaction and weakness. Words cannot stop Russian terror. Only force can do it. The power of weapons and sanctions. Dear partners! Today Putin is killing our children. But if your weak policy continues, he will kill yours tomorrow - wrote the Ukrainian diplomat.

He stressed that Ukraine will never accept anything that weakens it in the face of such terror.

We will never forgive or forget these crimes. We will not lay down our arms until Russia pays for everything it has done. - he added.

Addition

Today, under the rubble of a nine-story building, which Russia dropped a missile on during an attack on Kyiv, rescuers found the body of a 31-year-old man, whose mother and father had been waiting all day for his rescue at the scene of the tragedy, while rescuers were clearing the rubble.

As of the evening of June 17, the bodies of 14 people were found in Kyiv as a result of a massive Russian attack carried out the day before.

In particular, in a nine-story building in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, 9 dead were found under the rubble, all adults. At the same time, 26 people were rescued.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a visit of foreign diplomats to the multi-story building in Kyiv, which was destroyed after the Russian attack on June 17

The SESU clarified that the search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian missile hitting an apartment building in Kyiv will last all night, unless there is an air raid alert and new attacks from the Russian aggressor.

Only in Kyiv, about 30 hits were recorded: Zelenskyy on one of the largest combined attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine