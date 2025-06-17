Only in Kyiv, about 30 hits were recorded: Zelenskyy on one of the largest combined attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine

Last night, the Russian Federation carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of this war. In Kyiv alone, about 30 missile hits or falling debris were recorded. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a special meeting of the G7 leaders, reports UNN.

Last night, Russia carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of this war. The targets were our cities, that is, ordinary people, ordinary families in their homes - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, 440 drones were used – mostly "Shaheds" – and 32 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles and cluster warheads. One ballistic missile hit a residential building and went straight through from the top floor to the basement. Rescue operations are still ongoing. People are being searched for under the rubble.

In Kyiv alone, about 30 missile hits or falling debris were recorded. Almost 150 residential buildings were damaged in Kyiv alone. It is currently known that 131 people were injured. 15 people died. Among the dead is a citizen of the United States of America - the President said.

The Head of State emphasized that air defense systems worked in almost all parts of the country, a significant number of drones and missiles were intercepted – largely thanks to the support of your countries.

This is a matter of life and death. We must continue to receive air defense systems and missiles and move to localizing production in Ukraine. This is an urgent need to save lives - Zelenskyy summarized.

Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat reported that a Kh-101 missile hit a residential building in Kyiv, which was very badly damaged.

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.