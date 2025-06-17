Only in Kyiv, about 30 hits were recorded: Zelenskyy on one of the largest combined attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
04:49 PM • 18265 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 147463 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 169638 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 160240 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 208032 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 182352 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 169208 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 135995 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 108838 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180439 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.4m/s
61%
750mm
Popular news
Trump on the Russian attack on Kyiv: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it"June 17, 11:15 AM • 44793 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters June 17, 11:16 AM • 66430 views
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 38758 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine03:35 PM • 64652 views
Explosions heard in Tehran: Israel claims 60 fighter jets took off for a wide wave of strikes06:30 PM • 15523 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine03:35 PM • 64879 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 297891 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 330910 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 344479 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 414648 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 38927 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 105964 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 119305 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 179743 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118270 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Only in Kyiv, about 30 hits were recorded: Zelenskyy on one of the largest combined attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1508 views

The Russian Federation carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine, launching 440 drones and 32 missiles. About 30 hits were recorded in Kyiv, 150 houses were damaged, and 15 people died.

Only in Kyiv, about 30 hits were recorded: Zelenskyy on one of the largest combined attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine

Last night, the Russian Federation carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of this war. In Kyiv alone, about 30 missile hits or falling debris were recorded. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a special meeting of the G7 leaders, reports UNN.

Last night, Russia carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of this war. The targets were our cities, that is, ordinary people, ordinary families in their homes

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, 440 drones were used – mostly "Shaheds" – and 32 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles and cluster warheads. One ballistic missile hit a residential building and went straight through from the top floor to the basement. Rescue operations are still ongoing. People are being searched for under the rubble.

In Kyiv alone, about 30 missile hits or falling debris were recorded. Almost 150 residential buildings were damaged in Kyiv alone. It is currently known that 131 people were injured. 15 people died. Among the dead is a citizen of the United States of America

- the President said.

The Head of State emphasized that air defense systems worked in almost all parts of the country, a significant number of drones and missiles were intercepted – largely thanks to the support of your countries.

This is a matter of life and death. We must continue to receive air defense systems and missiles and move to localizing production in Ukraine. This is an urgent need to save lives

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 1417.06.25, 20:12 • 1844 views

Addition

Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat reported that a Kh-101 missile hit a residential building in Kyiv, which was very badly damaged.

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Kh-101
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9