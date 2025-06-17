Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 14 17 June 2025

In Kyiv, the number of victims as a result of a massive enemy attack has increased to 14, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

As of 19:50: Solomyanskyi district, Vaclav Havel Blvd., the body of 1 dead person was recovered from under the rubble of a nine-story building - the statement reads.

According to rescuers, work is ongoing.

In total, according to the State Emergency Service, 14 people died and 117 were injured in Kyiv.

Addition

The head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat reported that in Kyiv, a Kh-101 missile hit a residential building that was badly damaged.

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.