Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
04:49 PM • 12127 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 122521 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 158446 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 149485 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 199313 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 178023 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 166601 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 135348 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 108410 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180181 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 14 17 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, the number of deaths has risen to 14, and 117 people have been injured. An Kh-101 missile hit a residential building.

Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 14

In Kyiv, the number of victims as a result of a massive enemy attack has increased to 14, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

As of 19:50: Solomyanskyi district, Vaclav Havel Blvd., the body of 1 dead person was recovered from under the rubble of a nine-story building 

- the statement reads.

According to rescuers, work is ongoing.

In total, according to the State Emergency Service, 14 people died and 117 were injured in Kyiv.

Addition

The head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat reported that in Kyiv, a Kh-101 missile hit a residential building that was badly damaged.

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Kh-101
Yurii Ihnat
Ukraine
Kyiv
