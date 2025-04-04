Yurii Ihnat

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11786 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59864 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205583 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118228 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384450 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305792 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212975 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243819 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254903 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53625 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67643 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18396 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39407 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123957 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250956 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 72 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11719 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 40079 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68290 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54252 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Yurii Ihnat

90% of Russian-launched drones are shot down - Air Force

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are shooting down 90% of Russian drones, but the enemy is increasing attacks, using both strike UAVs and decoy drones. According to Yuriy Ignat, the enemy's tactics are constantly changing.

War • March 24, 10:59 AM • 82138 views

Russians claim to have shot down a Ukrainian F-16: the Air Force denied it

Russian z-bloggers spread a fake about the downing of a Ukrainian F-16 over Sumy region. Yuriy Ignat denied this information, noting that the pilots are successfully working on the positions of the occupiers.

War • March 19, 07:58 PM • 17092 views

Ignat told the details of the night attack of the Russian Federation and named the main target of the occupiers

During the night attack, Russia's main target was gas production facilities in Poltava region. The enemy used a combined attack with various types of missiles and drones.

War • February 11, 10:17 AM • 25062 views

Last night, mobile firing groups shot down a Kalibr missile - Yevlash

On the night of April 6, a mobile fire team shot down a Russian Kalibr missile that attacked Ukraine.

War • April 6, 10:27 AM • 33168 views

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat resigns from his post - Oleshchuk

Yuriy Ihnat resigns from his position as a spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will work in another area.

War • March 16, 06:09 PM • 32370 views

"This is unlikely to speed up the process." Ignat urges not to escalate the temperature on the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles will not be accelerated because of concerns in Ukrainian society, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces says.

War • March 5, 10:11 AM • 22884 views

"It is caused by the geographical location": Ihnat explains why it is not always possible to intercept all enemy drones on the approach to Odesa

Due to Odesa's location on the Black Sea coast, it is not always possible to intercept all enemy drones on approach to the city.

War • March 5, 09:16 AM • 24146 views

Ukraine is preparing and adapting airfields to receive F-16s: Ihnat told the details

Ukraine is preparing its airfields to receive and operate F-16 fighter jets by adapting runways and parking lots to accommodate Western aircraft.

War • March 5, 09:08 AM • 22235 views

Ihnat: Enemy has reduced the activity of aviation using UAVs

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said that after downing more than 10 Russian aircraft in February, the Russians have reduced the use of guided bombs, but air strikes continue.

War • March 4, 10:35 AM • 23646 views

Russian A-50 aircraft have not appeared over the Sea of Azov for six days - Ihnat

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said that Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft had not been spotted over the Azov Sea for six days.

War • March 2, 10:21 AM • 24270 views

Ihnat about the enemy's massive air raid: The Air Force has received additional tools

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force said that they have received additional tools to counter Russian aircraft, making the enemy feel less free in the sky.

War • March 2, 09:12 AM • 29625 views

Transition to F-16: Ukrainian pilots are already practicing target practice

Ukrainian pilots are practicing tactical strike techniques as part of training for the transition to F-16 aircraft.

War • March 1, 11:24 AM • 24806 views

Absence of A-50 in the sky helps to work on Russian planes - Ihnat

The absence of the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft helps Ukraine destroy more Russian fighters.

War • February 29, 10:36 AM • 23869 views

The Air Alert app has been updated, but ballistics fly very fast, so it's important to look at all sources, - Ihnat

Ukraine's Air Force has updated its air raid alert app with a new secure algorithm, but warns that due to the threat of ballistic missiles, people must rely on multiple sources of alerts to protect themselves.

War • February 29, 09:59 AM • 25713 views

Russian pilots will be less impudent after shooting down more than a dozen Su-34s - Ignat

Russian pilots have become less "impudent" after Ukraine shot down more than a dozen of their planes in February.

War • February 29, 09:17 AM • 23780 views

Ihnat: Russians intensified aerial reconnaissance, record number of drones in the south

Russians have intensified aerial reconnaissance, deploying a record number of drones along the entire front line, especially in the southern direction along the Dnipro River, according to a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.

War • February 27, 01:19 PM • 25594 views

"I don't see any sensationalism in it" - Ihnat on the flight of an enemy drone over Moldova

An enemy drone flew over Moldova before being destroyed by Ukrainian air defense systems, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

War • February 27, 09:08 AM • 28590 views

The entire crew of 10 russians was killed in the downed A-50 aircraft - a source in the GUR

All 10 members of the russian crew were killed when their A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft was shot down.

War • February 24, 02:41 PM • 59359 views

We should always expect something nasty from russia: Ignat on possible Russian strikes on the second anniversary of the invasion

The Air Force spokesperson believes that massive missile strikes by russia are not excluded in the coming days, but vigilance must always be maintained.

War • February 23, 02:39 PM • 18311 views

The entire evidence base is being collected to establish the types of missiles used by the enemy to strike at Ukraine - Air Force spokesman Ihnat about the work of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine always waits for official information from KIISE experts to identify the types of missiles the enemy uses to strike Ukraine.

War • February 22, 04:29 PM • 25709 views

The Air Force told what missiles will be on F-16 fighters

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said that the F-16 fighters will be equipped with bombs and missiles currently used on MiG-29 and Su-27 aircraft, but will be able to use them more effectively than Soviet-era fighters.

War • February 22, 12:04 PM • 37372 views

The Air Force has not yet seen the use of Russian "Shaheds" with a jet engine - Ignat

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force said that while Russia may experiment with drones in the future, they have not yet seen evidence of their use, and the drones they have seen so far fly at a constant speed of over 100 km/h.

War • February 22, 11:47 AM • 27932 views

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has fired over 8000 missiles and 4637 Shahed drones at Ukraine - Ihnat

According to the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has fired more than 8,000 missiles and 4,637 Shahed drones at Ukraine.

War • February 22, 11:14 AM • 22644 views

They are afraid to use it close to the Ukrainian border: why the occupiers "moved" the A-50 aircraft closer to Rostov

The Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said that Russian aviation has reduced its activity in areas where several Russian planes were recently shot down and has moved its A-50 aircraft further away from the Ukrainian border.

War • February 20, 02:52 PM • 22065 views

After the destruction of aircraft, the enemy no longer behaves so brazenly and flies less - Ihnat

As practice shows, the destruction of Russian aircraft leads to the fact that they refuse to fly so many flights in the northern, southern, and eastern directions for some time for fear of being hit.

War • February 20, 08:00 AM • 26186 views

Ukraine is already adapting infrastructure for F-16 aircraft - Ihnat

Ukraine is adapting its infrastructure to accommodate future F-16s by modifying runways and airfields to support the new aircraft.

War • February 19, 10:23 AM • 29484 views

Air Force: It is possible that today Russia could attack Ukraine with DPRK missiles

The Ukrainian Air Force spokesman did not rule out the possibility that Russia used North Korean KN-23 missiles in today's attack on Ukraine.

War • February 15, 09:49 AM • 24364 views

Ignat: Ukraine is urgently switching to a new type of F-16 aircraft

Ukraine is urgently switching to F-16 aircraft with the help of other countries through the training of the aviation coalition.

War • February 15, 01:30 AM • 165665 views

The Air Force hopes that Ukrainian women will be able to become F-16 pilots

Currently, there are no female F-16 pilots in Ukraine, but the Air Force Command spokesperson hopes this will change in the future.

War • February 14, 05:30 PM • 28427 views

Head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO: F-16 report will be presented at meeting in Ramstein format

On February 14, the coalition will present a report on the preparation of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine at a meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's defense.

War • February 14, 07:35 AM • 112915 views