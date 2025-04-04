Yurii Ihnat

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are shooting down 90% of Russian drones, but the enemy is increasing attacks, using both strike UAVs and decoy drones. According to Yuriy Ignat, the enemy's tactics are constantly changing.
Russian z-bloggers spread a fake about the downing of a Ukrainian F-16 over Sumy region. Yuriy Ignat denied this information, noting that the pilots are successfully working on the positions of the occupiers.
During the night attack, Russia's main target was gas production facilities in Poltava region. The enemy used a combined attack with various types of missiles and drones.
On the night of April 6, a mobile fire team shot down a Russian Kalibr missile that attacked Ukraine.
Yuriy Ihnat resigns from his position as a spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will work in another area.
Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles will not be accelerated because of concerns in Ukrainian society, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces says.
Due to Odesa's location on the Black Sea coast, it is not always possible to intercept all enemy drones on approach to the city.
Ukraine is preparing its airfields to receive and operate F-16 fighter jets by adapting runways and parking lots to accommodate Western aircraft.
A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said that after downing more than 10 Russian aircraft in February, the Russians have reduced the use of guided bombs, but air strikes continue.
A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said that Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft had not been spotted over the Azov Sea for six days.
A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force said that they have received additional tools to counter Russian aircraft, making the enemy feel less free in the sky.
Ukrainian pilots are practicing tactical strike techniques as part of training for the transition to F-16 aircraft.
The absence of the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft helps Ukraine destroy more Russian fighters.
Ukraine's Air Force has updated its air raid alert app with a new secure algorithm, but warns that due to the threat of ballistic missiles, people must rely on multiple sources of alerts to protect themselves.
Russian pilots have become less "impudent" after Ukraine shot down more than a dozen of their planes in February.
Russians have intensified aerial reconnaissance, deploying a record number of drones along the entire front line, especially in the southern direction along the Dnipro River, according to a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.
An enemy drone flew over Moldova before being destroyed by Ukrainian air defense systems, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.
All 10 members of the russian crew were killed when their A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft was shot down.
The Air Force spokesperson believes that massive missile strikes by russia are not excluded in the coming days, but vigilance must always be maintained.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine always waits for official information from KIISE experts to identify the types of missiles the enemy uses to strike Ukraine.
A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said that the F-16 fighters will be equipped with bombs and missiles currently used on MiG-29 and Su-27 aircraft, but will be able to use them more effectively than Soviet-era fighters.
A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force said that while Russia may experiment with drones in the future, they have not yet seen evidence of their use, and the drones they have seen so far fly at a constant speed of over 100 km/h.
According to the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has fired more than 8,000 missiles and 4,637 Shahed drones at Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said that Russian aviation has reduced its activity in areas where several Russian planes were recently shot down and has moved its A-50 aircraft further away from the Ukrainian border.
As practice shows, the destruction of Russian aircraft leads to the fact that they refuse to fly so many flights in the northern, southern, and eastern directions for some time for fear of being hit.
Ukraine is adapting its infrastructure to accommodate future F-16s by modifying runways and airfields to support the new aircraft.
The Ukrainian Air Force spokesman did not rule out the possibility that Russia used North Korean KN-23 missiles in today's attack on Ukraine.
Ukraine is urgently switching to F-16 aircraft with the help of other countries through the training of the aviation coalition.
Currently, there are no female F-16 pilots in Ukraine, but the Air Force Command spokesperson hopes this will change in the future.
On February 14, the coalition will present a report on the preparation of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine at a meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's defense.