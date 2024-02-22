Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has fired over 8000 missiles and 4637 Shahed drones at Ukraine - Ihnat

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has fired more than 8,000 missiles of various types at Ukraine, as well as 4,637 Shahed attack drones, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on Thursday during a telethon, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have already used all types of missiles in Ukraine, more than 8,000 of them - Ihnat said.

According to him, "the lion's share of missiles, of course, are S-300". "There are 78 Daggers - 25 have been destroyed. Half of the "Kalibr" missiles have been destroyed - 406 out of 843 "Kalibr" missiles have been destroyed by the Defense Forces, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. (...) Similarly, the Air Force, together with the Defense Forces, has destroyed 1176 missiles out of 1513 so far," he said.

Since the full-scale invasion, 4,637 Shahed drones have been launched so far, and 3,605 have been destroyed by our Defense Forces - Ihnat noted.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 8 out of 10 "Shahed" at night