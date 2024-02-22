Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has fired over 8000 missiles and 4637 Shahed drones at Ukraine - Ihnat

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42078 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 164795 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97537 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 339872 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277815 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205393 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239847 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253622 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159730 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372607 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90433 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 164795 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 339872 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234406 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277815 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28899 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43528 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35533 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100769 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107391 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has fired over 8000 missiles and 4637 Shahed drones at Ukraine - Ihnat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22644 views

According to the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has fired more than 8,000 missiles and 4,637 Shahed drones at Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has fired over 8000 missiles and 4637 Shahed drones at Ukraine - Ihnat

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has fired more than 8,000 missiles of various types at Ukraine, as well as 4,637 Shahed attack drones, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on Thursday during a telethon, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have already used all types of missiles in Ukraine, more than 8,000 of them

- Ihnat said.

According to him, "the lion's share of missiles, of course, are S-300". "There are 78 Daggers - 25 have been destroyed. Half of the "Kalibr" missiles have been destroyed - 406 out of 843 "Kalibr" missiles have been destroyed by the Defense Forces, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. (...) Similarly, the Air Force, together with the Defense Forces, has destroyed 1176 missiles out of 1513 so far," he said.

Since the full-scale invasion, 4,637 Shahed drones have been launched so far, and 3,605 have been destroyed by our Defense Forces

- Ihnat noted.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 8 out of 10 "Shahed" at night22.02.24, 07:16 • 25751 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87