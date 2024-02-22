Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 8 out of 10 "Shahed" at night

Eight attack drones were shot down by the Russian military on the night of February 22 in Poltava, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy attacked with ten Shahed UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of Russia and an X-31P anti-radar missile from the Black Sea.

Eight drones were destroyed.

