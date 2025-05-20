$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Solidarity Lanes have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy, providing exports of €61 billion and imports of €150 billion. Ukrainian scientists have resumed research for the development of the agricultural sector.

In May 2025, it will be three years since the launch of the Solidarity Lanes initiative – logistics routes created by the European Union to ensure the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and support the stability of the agricultural sector in the context of the war. Despite the full-scale war, the agricultural sector of Ukraine has not only maintained its stability, but has also continued to develop, writes UNN with reference to the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission.

Details

After the Russian invasion and the blockade of Ukrainian ports, the country effectively lost the ability to export and import goods through traditional routes. In response to this crisis, the EU promptly created "solidarity routes" that allowed to preserve trade logistics: from grain and steel – to fuel and humanitarian aid. The initiative covers all sectors of the economy and is based on the cooperation of authorities and businesses of the EU, Ukraine and Moldova in coordination with the European Commission and the transport community. 

The total value of trade through the Solidarity Lanes since 2022 is estimated at approximately EUR 211 billion. Of these: EUR 61 billion is the value of Ukrainian exports; EUR 150 billion is the value of goods imported into Ukraine.

In total, since May 2022, Ukraine has exported approximately 179 million tons of products through the Solidarity Lanes, of which 91 million tons were agricultural goods, including 85 million tons of grain, oilseeds and related products.

At the same time, the successful adaptation of the agricultural sector to the new logistical realities is impossible without reliance on scientific potential and initiatives to develop Ukraine's export potential. Since April 2022, despite active hostilities, Ukrainian scientists have resumed field research and are currently continuing to work on improving varieties, increasing crop resistance to climate change and ensuring the preservation of biodiversity.

The system of plant genetic resources in Ukraine numbers more than 154,000 seed samples of 2002 species: 16% – local forms, 5.9% – wild relatives of crops, the rest –  modern varieties and breeding-genetic lines. Currently, only 2780 seed samples are duplicated in the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, but material is being prepared for subsequent transfers

- noted at the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine.

Scientists of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences also emphasize that the Gene Bank of Ukraine is among the ten largest in the world in terms of the volume and diversity of seed samples stored in it. The collection is constantly strengthened by the inclusion of samples of "clean" plants – without viruses and diseases – the cultivation and reproduction of which is carried out by specialized scientific institutions of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences system in compliance with international standards of phytosanitary safety and genetic authenticity.

Thus, the Solidarity Lanes initiative and the efforts of Ukrainian scientists in the field of agricultural genetics form a complementary system that ensures both the stability of current export and logistics flows and the long-term food and economic sustainability of the country. The synergy between operational infrastructure solutions and strategic research creates the prerequisites for strengthening Ukraine's global role as a reliable partner in the field of food security and agricultural innovation.

The Head of the NGO "Ukrsadvinprom" Volodymyr Pechko noted that scientists of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences provide Ukrainian farmers with domestic varieties for crop production and horticulture, which are popular among the population and have significant potential in the international market. In addition, the expert stressed that agricultural science in Ukraine has been suffering from chronic underfunding for many years due to various challenges. Despite this, science is expected to produce quick results, although reality shows quite the opposite. Breeding a new plant variety is painstaking work that takes decades and requires systemic support. Ill-considered decisions regarding the transfer of land or the reduction of scientific programs can easily nullify the long-term efforts of breeders. That is why, according to the expert, Ukrainian scientists deserve not only respect, but also real protection - because they devote their whole lives to this cause.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

