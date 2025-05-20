Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show
Children of actors from the original cast may participate in the remake of "Buffy". Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed that some of them auditioned for roles in the series from Hulu.
In the new reboot of the cult series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," viewers will not only see the return of familiar faces, but also the possible participation of children of actors from the original cast. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the main role in the original series, shared that several of them auditioned for roles in the remake of the series from Hulu.
The famous series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is preparing to return to the screens. During an interview for Us Weekly, the stars of the original show, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alison Hannigan, discussed the upcoming reboot, which is currently being prepared for release on Hulu.
I know someone who auditioned for a role in the show.
I know someone who was on the show whose kid auditioned. I know a few people from the show whose kids came to audition
To this, Hannigan jokingly replied: "It better not be one of my kids!".
It is currently unknown which of the actors' children got the roles. So far, only two cast members have been officially confirmed: 13-year-old Ryan Kira Armstrong in the lead role and Sarah Michelle Gellar herself, who will return to the role of Buffy.
Gellar does not hide her admiration for her young colleague.
From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl next to me. Having such emotional intelligence and talent at such a young age is a real gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room
Nora and Lila Zuckerman are the writers, showrunners and executive producers of the new series.
Famous director Chloe Zhao will shoot the pilot episode and will also become an executive producer under the "Book of Shadows" brand. Gellar, in addition to acting, will also be among the producers of the show.
The plot details are kept secret, but it is already clear that fans of the series will see a new chapter in the story of the vampire slayer - with a new generation of heroes and, possibly, with familiar family names.
