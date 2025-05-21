$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

Milk production in Ukraine is decreasing due to the war. Pedigree farms and the scientists who support them are becoming the backbone of the industry, preserving genetics and providing jobs.

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

In order for Ukrainians to have high-quality milk, more than just farms are needed. Despite the high consumption rate, production is decreasing due to the loss of livestock, occupation and destroyed infrastructure. In these conditions, breeding farms and agricultural scientists who support them become the backbone of the industry: they preserve genetics, provide jobs and support communities, writes UNN.

Milk proportions

Did you know that every Ukrainian needs to consume about 380 kg of dairy products per year for a healthy diet? This is the norm established by the Ministry of Health. This is approximately 2.5-3 servings of dairy products per day. One serving may include: 200 ml of milk or kefir, 150 ml of yogurt, 30 g of hard cheese, or 100 g of cottage cheese. Milk is also included in many dishes, so its role in the diet is even greater. Such products are important because they provide the body with calcium, protein and vitamin D.

Unfortunately, due to the full-scale war, milk production in Ukraine has decreased significantly. Many dairy farms have been damaged or are located in temporarily occupied territories, which has greatly complicated the processes of livestock keeping and dairy production. As of January 1, 2023, the number of cattle in Ukraine decreased by 336.9 thousand heads compared to the previous year. Particularly alarming is the decrease in the number of cows - by 191.2 thousand heads, as a result of which their total number was only 1.35 million. Such changes directly affected the volume of milk production: in 2023, 7.77 million tons were produced in Ukraine, which is 946.2 thousand tons or 10.9% less than in 2022.

That is, we have the following actual situation - the consumption rate of dairy products in Ukraine remains high, but the actual production possibilities are decreasing, and this is a challenge for food security and for the health of Ukrainians, which requires attention.

From tribe to shelf

To provide Ukrainians with high-quality dairy products in sufficient quantities, it is necessary not only to develop production, but also to restore the basis of the industry - breeding livestock. In the dairy sector, breeding farms ensure high productivity, genetic quality and stable milk yield, which directly affects the volume and quality of milk. Farms that keep breeding plants are professionally engaged in breeding purebred animals: they select the best, improve their qualities and grow breeding stock for sale or further breeding. This is the highest level in breeding, and this status gives official confirmation of the quality of the farm's work.

Considering the situation in practice, in particular on the experience of the Poltava region, it is worth noting the state enterprise "Experimental Farm "Stepne" of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine. It provides the region with dairy products and specializes in breeding Ukrainian black-and-white and red-and-white dairy breeds of cows. If the average milk yield per cow in Ukraine, both in agricultural enterprises and households, is about 5 thousand kg/year, then the indicators of "Stepne" wards vary at around 7 thousand kg/year.

Scientists accompany all production processes and at the same time introduce new technologies in selection, feeding and veterinary medicine to improve productivity with care for animals. At the same time, its own fodder base, modern equipment, as well as грамотна сівозміна з використанням бобових і органіки з ферм дозволяють відновлювати родючість ґрунтів та підтримувати роботу всіх складових діяльності господарства.

But "Stepne" is not only about production. It is also about people. The farm provides more than 200 employees with stable work and salary, builds housing, supports the local school, kindergarten, outpatient clinic, and helps with the infrastructure of the village.

Thus, "Stepne" is an example of a sustainable model of agricultural production that combines efficient breeding livestock, careful attitude to nature, social responsibility and local food security. Such farms are not just farms, but strategic centers for preserving genetic potential, developing science and supporting the Ukrainian village.

Instead of conclusions

Against the background of a reduction in livestock and a decrease in milk production throughout the country, it is breeding enterprises that can become the foundation for the recovery of the industry. Their support should be a priority of state policy - both in the context of agricultural development and food security. Because the path "from tribe to shelf" is not only about milk. It is about responsibility, stability and the future that begins on the farm.

Let us remind you

The State Property Fund is trying to withdraw 135 thousand hectares of land from the National Academy of Sciences, which may lead to catastrophic consequences for agricultural science. Scientists, in turn, warn that such actions will make it impossible to fully finance research, develop agricultural science in Ukraine and pay millions of hryvnias in taxes, which will ultimately negatively affect the filling of the state budget.

As a result of hearing the positions of the parties, the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Agrarian and Land Policy demands that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine not withdraw state land plots belonging to the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in favor of the State Property Fund. Deputies are also convinced that the landlessness of the Academy will have several serious negative consequences for the further development of the state, in particular, the reduction of jobs, which will lead to social tension in the context of war and undermine food and economic security of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy newsPublications
