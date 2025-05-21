Europa League final: Tottenham and Manchester United announce starting lineups
In Bilbao, Tottenham will face Manchester United in the Europa League final. Coaches Postecoglou and Amorim have announced the starting lineups for the decisive match.
In less than an hour, the final of the Europa League season 2024/25 will take place in Bilbao, Spain, at the "Estadio San Mamés" stadium, in which "Tottenham" and "Manchester United" will meet. Head coaches Angelos Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim have decided on the starting lineups of their teams, reports UNN.
The match between "Tottenham" and "Manchester United" will start in less than an hour. The starting lineups of both teams are already known.
"Tottenham" (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario in goal, Ienoma Udogi, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero (captain), Pedro Porro in defense (left to right). In midfield - Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr. In attack - Richarlison, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson.
"Manchester United" (3-4-3): Andre Onana in goal, Leni Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw in defense. Laterals - Nussair Mazravi, Patrick Dorgu. In the center of midfield - Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes (captain). In attack - Adam Diallo, Rasmus Højlund and Mason Mount.
Both teams have already arrived at the stadium.
"Manchester United" was supported by former players of the team, including Rio Ferdinand, Raphael Varane, Raphael. In addition, the former wards are supported by the legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson.
Former "Tottenham" coach Glenn Hoddle, as well as former Spurs player Sandro, were also spotted at the stadium.
Today, May 21, the winner of the Europa League will be determined at the "Estadio San Mamés" stadium in Bilbao, Spain. English "Tottenham" and "Manchester United" will meet in the final.