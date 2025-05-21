"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

"House of the Dragon" star Millie Alcock said that she received criticism from a "high-ranking person" regarding her acting in the "Game of Thrones" spin-off. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

According to the publication, Millie Alcock had a few difficult days before she first stepped on the set of "House of the Dragon." The actress, who plays young Rhaenyra Targaryen, said that on the second day of filming, someone "very high-ranking" said that she needed an acting coach.

"On my second day on "House of the Dragon" one of, I won't say who, but someone very high up, took me aside and said, "Um, we'll get you an acting coach," Alcock said.

The actress went on to say that this incident made her focus on the role, because Alcock herself was not sure that she could cope with it.

"It just confirmed everything I already knew, which is that I'm not very good at my job. You know what I mean! I thought, "I can't do this. It's terrible. It's a big mistake," she confessed.

Addition

Alcock starred alongside Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans in the first season of House of the Dragon, but only appeared in short scenes in the second season.

Variety recently reported that filming for the 3rd season of the series "House of the Dragon" began in March. The cast of the third season includes Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain and Barry Sloane.

The series "House of the Dragon" takes place approximately 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and is based on the fantasy novel "Fire and Blood" by "Thrones" author George R. R. Martin.

