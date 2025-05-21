"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

$41.490.09
The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why
Exclusive
09:43 AM • 2838 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 10459 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22016 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 77623 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 63996 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 110162 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 205523 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 86039 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 176128 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 65417 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

Popular news

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump
May 21, 01:23 AM • 42908 views

May 21, 01:23 AM • 42908 views

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes
May 21, 02:49 AM • 33424 views

May 21, 02:49 AM • 33424 views

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details
06:43 AM • 26081 views

06:43 AM • 26081 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin
07:01 AM • 30209 views

07:01 AM • 30209 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards
07:20 AM • 38948 views

07:20 AM • 38948 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview
05:00 AM • 77625 views

05:00 AM • 77625 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy
May 20, 02:33 PM • 119716 views

May 20, 02:33 PM • 119716 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
May 20, 12:52 PM • 205526 views
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 205526 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
May 20, 11:15 AM • 176130 views
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 176130 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts
May 20, 05:58 AM • 240314 views

May 20, 05:58 AM • 240314 views
UNN Lite

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming
08:52 AM • 8878 views

08:52 AM • 8878 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards
07:20 AM • 39757 views

07:20 AM • 39757 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show
May 20, 07:01 AM • 136572 views

May 20, 07:01 AM • 136572 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad
May 19, 02:25 PM • 100985 views

May 19, 02:25 PM • 100985 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum
May 19, 02:09 PM • 95335 views

May 19, 02:09 PM • 95335 views
"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8804 views

Millie Alcock said that at the beginning of filming "House of the Dragon" she received a remark from an influential person regarding her acting. This made the actress focus on the role.

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming
www.hbo.com

"House of the Dragon" star Millie Alcock said that she received criticism from a "high-ranking person" regarding her acting in the "Game of Thrones" spin-off. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

According to the publication, Millie Alcock had a few difficult days before she first stepped on the set of "House of the Dragon." The actress, who plays young Rhaenyra Targaryen, said that on the second day of filming, someone "very high-ranking" said that she needed an acting coach.

"On my second day on "House of the Dragon" one of, I won't say who, but someone very high up, took me aside and said, "Um, we'll get you an acting coach," Alcock said.

The actress went on to say that this incident made her focus on the role, because Alcock herself was not sure that she could cope with it.

"It just confirmed everything I already knew, which is that I'm not very good at my job. You know what I mean! I thought, "I can't do this. It's terrible. It's a big mistake," she confessed.

Addition

Alcock starred alongside Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans in the first season of House of the Dragon, but only appeared in short scenes in the second season.

Variety recently reported that filming for the 3rd season of the series "House of the Dragon" began in March. The cast of the third season includes Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain and Barry Sloane.

The series "House of the Dragon" takes place approximately 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and is based on the fantasy novel "Fire and Blood" by "Thrones" author George R. R. Martin.

"The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" postponed to 2026 - "Game of Thrones" series fans are disappointed14.05.25, 21:03 • 9225 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
