"The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" postponed to 2026 - "Game of Thrones" series fans are disappointed

The premiere of the new spin-off of "Game of Thrones" was scheduled for 2025, but HBO postponed it to 2026, leaving fans for the current time "with a clean slate".

UNN reports with reference to Variety and Independent.

Details

The prequel series "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is postponed to next year. So everyone who was looking forward to adventures in the lands of Westeros in 2025 was not lucky. The delay was announced by HBO CEO Casey Bloys during a recent Warner Bros. Discovery event focused on advertisers.

He noted that the series will be released "in winter". It will probably happen in the first half of next year, and if we consider the likely dates of "winter 2026", some observers believe that "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will appear between January and March 2026.

In the meantime, fans on social media reacted with outrage. One wrote:

The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is literally my favorite story [A Song of Ice and Fire]... and that's what I get... I was supposed to get my annual dose of GOT in 2025 - said one.

Another added: "Damn. I was literally waiting for the trailer and release date of "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" to come out soon and air this year."

Reference

The first season of the series "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", in which Peter Claffey plays Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, is based on George R. R. Martin's novella "The Hedge Knight".

Jared Leto has become the main villain in the new film "Masters of the Universe"

The book is the first in the series "Dunk and Egg", the following novels "The Sworn Sword" and "The Mystery Knight" will also be adapted for future seasons. The cycle takes place between the events of "House of the Dragon" and "Game of Thrones".

The official logline reads:

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes roamed Westeros... a young, naive, but brave knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his miniature squire, Egg

Addition

The author of the "Game of Thrones" universe, George R. R. R. Martin, has already been able to enjoy preliminary versions of 6 episodes that make up the first season of "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." In his blog, he assured that "this is as accurate an adaptation as a reasonable person can hope for (and you all know how incredibly smart I am on this particular issue)".

Let us remind

In 2026, Warner Bros. will release the first film from the new "Lord of the Rings" cycle, which will focus on the character of Gollum. the preliminary title of the film is "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum."

Netflix, HBO and other streaming services are preparing large-scale series premieres in 2025. Among them are the continuation of "Wednesday", "White Lotus", "Stranger Things", as well as new projects with Robert De Niro and the DC universe.

19-year-old Matilda Ledger was photographed having coffee in New York, where she showed a striking resemblance to her parents. The photos appeared a week before the 15th anniversary of the death of actor Heath Ledger.