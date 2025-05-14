"The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" postponed to 2026 - "Game of Thrones" series fans are disappointed

$41.500.04
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 4756 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

04:00 PM • 64601 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

02:42 PM • 39801 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 83348 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 47862 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 44029 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 93183 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 55863 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72450 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 62979 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 47772 views

Vyshyvanka Day: Ukrainians are encouraged to join the flash mob

May 14, 11:46 AM • 9756 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 22924 views

In Kyiv on May 15, the main flag of the state will be lowered: what is the reason

04:16 PM • 8790 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 31002 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

04:34 PM • 31350 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 64630 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 83362 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 93190 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 125056 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 23193 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 48030 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 63704 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 61286 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 69684 views
Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

"The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" postponed to 2026 - "Game of Thrones" series fans are disappointed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

HBO has postponed the premiere of the "Game of Thrones" spin-off to 2026. Fans of the series have expressed outrage over the postponement of the series' release.

"The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" postponed to 2026 - "Game of Thrones" series fans are disappointed

The premiere of the new spin-off of "Game of Thrones" was scheduled for 2025, but HBO postponed it to 2026, leaving fans for the current time "with a clean slate".

UNN reports with reference to Variety and Independent.

Details

The prequel series "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is postponed to next year. So everyone who was looking forward to adventures in the lands of Westeros in 2025 was not lucky. The delay was announced by HBO CEO Casey Bloys during a recent Warner Bros. Discovery event focused on advertisers.

He noted that the series will be released "in winter". It will probably happen in the first half of next year, and if we consider the likely dates of "winter 2026", some observers believe that "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will appear between January and March 2026.

In the meantime, fans on social media reacted with outrage. One wrote:

The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is literally my favorite story [A Song of Ice and Fire]... and that's what I get... I was supposed to get my annual dose of GOT in 2025

- said one.

Another added: "Damn. I was literally waiting for the trailer and release date of "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" to come out soon and air this year."

Reference

The first season of the series "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", in which Peter Claffey plays Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, is based on George R. R. Martin's novella "The Hedge Knight".

Jared Leto has become the main villain in the new film "Masters of the Universe"21.12.24, 15:15 • 107849 views

The book is the first in the series "Dunk and Egg", the following novels "The Sworn Sword" and "The Mystery Knight" will also be adapted for future seasons. The cycle takes place between the events of "House of the Dragon" and "Game of Thrones".

The official logline reads:

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes roamed Westeros... a young, naive, but brave knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his miniature squire, Egg

Addition

The author of the "Game of Thrones" universe, George R. R. R. Martin, has already been able to enjoy preliminary versions of 6 episodes that make up the first season of "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." In his blog, he assured that "this is as accurate an adaptation as a reasonable person can hope for (and you all know how incredibly smart I am on this particular issue)".

Let us remind

In 2026, Warner Bros. will release the first film from the new "Lord of the Rings" cycle, which will focus on the character of Gollum. the preliminary title of the film is "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum."

Netflix, HBO and other streaming services are preparing large-scale series premieres in 2025. Among them are the continuation of "Wednesday", "White Lotus", "Stranger Things", as well as new projects with Robert De Niro and the DC universe.

19-year-old Matilda Ledger was photographed having coffee in New York, where she showed a striking resemblance to her parents. The photos appeared a week before the 15th anniversary of the death of actor Heath Ledger.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the World
