Shahed 129

ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13602 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23960 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62136 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209575 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120281 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308276 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213319 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244007 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254991 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM • 128317 views

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known
03:59 PM • 12690 views

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM • 128340 views

02:15 PM • 128340 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209575 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388409 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM • 252648 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252648 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308276 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero
07:44 PM • 1468 views

07:44 PM • 1468 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 12381 views

05:58 PM • 12381 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42694 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70773 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 56642 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56642 views
News by theme

Russians fired at one of the communities of Mykolaiv region

On June 20, Russian troops fired artillery at the settlements of the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv region, no one was injured.

War • June 21, 06:24 AM • 21466 views

Due to enemy shelling, Kherson was left without electricity

Due to Russian shelling, Kherson was left without electricity, and power engineers are carrying out emergency recovery work.

Society • June 20, 09:50 AM • 21857 views

Air defense forces shot down 19 out of 21 "shaheds"

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down 19 of 21 Russian drones during a night attack.

Society • June 19, 04:28 AM • 36526 views

The Air Force shot down 9 shaheds out of 13 and one air missile at night

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 9 Shahed drones and an X-59 guided air missile during a night attack by Russia.

War • June 8, 04:30 AM • 42621 views

The invaders launched strikes with various types of weapons on the border of Chernihiv region: 87 explosions were recorded

During the day, Russian troops launched 87 strikes from various weapons on the border of the Chernihiv region.

Society • June 5, 07:41 AM • 18536 views

Two artillery systems and an air defense system of the russian federation in a day

Over the past day, the air forces and missile forces of Ukraine attacked two gathering places of russian personnel, four control points, two artillery systems, an air defense system, an accumulation of military equipment and two warehouses of fuel and lubricants.

War • June 1, 10:26 AM • 57807 views

Zelensky on Night massive attack: Ukraine needs additional Patriot and expansion of F-16 supplies

Ukraine needs additional Patriot air defense systems and expanded supplies of F-16 fighter jets to protect its skies from russian terrorist attacks on civilians and infrastructure.

War • June 1, 09:00 AM • 48816 views

Defense forces repelled one russian attack near Liptsy in Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian defense forces repelled one russian attack near Liptsy, Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian armed forces inflict losses on the enemy, including destroying 17 pieces of equipment and two pieces of special equipment, as well as damaging three enemy artillery systems.

War • June 1, 08:42 AM • 24838 views

There are never enough missiles and air defense systems, given the power of the enemy-Yevlash

Ukraine will never have enough missiles and air defense systems to effectively counter Russia's massive combined air attacks, so it needs more systems like Patriot, IRIS-T, and NASAMS.

War • May 31, 06:57 AM • 23640 views

General Staff: 37 combat engagements took place today, the hottest - in the Pokrovske sector

In some areas of the frontline, Ukrainian troops are succeeding in repelling Russian attacks, in particular in the Pokrovsk sector, which remains the hottest, with 37 combat engagements so far.

War • May 21, 08:53 AM • 42454 views

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 28 of 29 Russian attack drones

Overnight, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 28 of 29 Russian attack drones in different regions of Ukraine.

War • May 21, 05:01 AM • 104180 views

The death of Iran's president: who was Raisi and what is known about his successor

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and other passengers were killed in a plane crash in northwestern Iran, leading Vice President Mohammad Mohber to take over as acting head of Iran until new elections within 50 days.

Publications • May 20, 12:30 PM • 414459 views

During the massive attack, the enemy used almost all types of weapons at its disposal - Yevlash

During the massive attack, Russia used a wide range of weapons against Ukraine, including cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles such as Kinzhal, Iskander-M, Kalibr, X-101, X-555, Shahid drones, and others.

War • May 8, 09:10 AM • 25940 views

Occupants strike again at energy facilities in Sumy region: consumers are urged to save money

Russia again attacked energy facilities in Sumy region, leaving 419,700 subscribers in 1,325 settlements without power, but power engineers worked 24/7 to restore power.

War • May 6, 06:06 PM • 67486 views

The Defense Forces commented on the enemy's use of unidentified drones at night

During the night attack on Ukraine, the Russians used unidentified drones, probably for reconnaissance purposes.

War • April 28, 02:40 PM • 30238 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy all 13 enemy "shaheds" in the sky over Ukraine at night

All 13 Shahed-131/136 drones launched by Russia to attack Ukraine at night were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense forces.

War • April 18, 06:19 AM • 30474 views

No Russian Navy patrols in the Black and Azov Seas, but this does not mean a reduction in the threat of missile strikes - Humeniuk

At present, there are no Russian warships on duty in the Black and Azov Seas, but this does not reduce the threat of missile attacks on Ukrainian territory.

War • April 16, 06:58 AM • 20677 views

Enemy conducts 5 attacks on positions of Ukrainian Defense Forces on the left bank of Kherson region - Humeniuk

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions on the left bank in Kherson region 5 times, but were unsuccessful, while Ukraine continues to strengthen its foothold and destroyed 4 enemy Shahed drones in the south.

War • April 16, 06:37 AM • 22400 views

The situation in the south remains tense. The enemy does not stop terrorizing, including energy facilities - Humeniuk

The situation in the south of Ukraine remains tense: the enemy continues to terrorize, shelling energy facilities and trying to detect Ukrainian air defense systems.

War • April 16, 06:11 AM • 22957 views

Zelenskyy on the attack on Israel: the collaboration of the Iranian and Russian regimes in spreading terror must receive a united response from the world

Zelenskyy condemned Iran's massive attack on Israel using drones and missiles, emphasizing the cooperation between the Iranian and Russian regimes in spreading terror, which should receive a united response from the world.

Politics • April 14, 12:03 PM • 32280 views

At night, the enemy attacked Odesa region again, there are damages, but no casualties - Kiper

Russian attack drones struck Odesa region at night, damaging a private house and a power line, but causing no casualties.

War • April 9, 05:45 AM • 29910 views

The enemy is attacking with drones, air defense was deployed in Odesa region, and an alert was issued in Kyiv region

Hostile attack drones were spotted in various regions of Ukraine, leading to the deployment of air defense in Odesa and an alert in Kyiv region.

War • April 7, 10:10 PM • 100873 views

Last night, mobile firing groups shot down a Kalibr missile - Yevlash

On the night of April 6, a mobile fire team shot down a Russian Kalibr missile that attacked Ukraine.

War • April 6, 10:27 AM • 33168 views

Klymenko names rescuers killed in Kharkiv at night

Three rescuers, Vladislav Loginov, Serhiy Baidalinov and Volodymyr Matyushenko, were killed in Kharkiv during a Russian drone attack while rescuing people.

War • April 4, 07:41 AM • 22788 views

General Staff: Russians tried to break through defense in Novopavlivka sector with air support

Over the past day, 54 combat engagements took place on the frontline, with the enemy conducting the most attacks in the Novopavlivka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors, launching 5 missile and 50 air strikes, and using multiple rocket launchers 37 times.

War • April 3, 04:41 PM • 29435 views

Evlash on the night attack with a small number of drones: russia continues to study the situation, accumulates strike assets

Russia continues to study the situation and accumulate strike capabilities, launching a small number of drones to reconnoiter and detect Ukrainian air defense assets.

War • April 3, 06:48 AM • 51496 views

GUR attacked a factory assembling Shaheds in Russia: what is known about this production and what does Tinder have to do with it

Drones attacked the territory of an enterprise located in the city of Elabuga in Tatarstan. The attacked enterprise was engaged in the production of drones.

War • April 2, 09:02 AM • 511404 views

Yevlash explains the lull in russia's massive shahedd attacks

Based on the results of their attacks, the russians conduct analysis and reconnaissance, trying to identify the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems and radar stations.

War • April 1, 09:01 AM • 23621 views

Employee of kindergarten corrected missile strikes on Kharkiv - SBU

An employee of a kindergarten in Kharkiv was detained for acting as a Russian intelligence agent, providing coordinates and intelligence to adjust enemy strikes on the city.

War • April 1, 07:26 AM • 26575 views

Ministry of Internal Affairs: 10 regions were under enemy attack at night, 6 people, including a child, sought medical aid

10 regions of Ukraine were attacked at night by Russian missiles and drones, damaging energy infrastructure, civilian facilities and residential buildings, resulting in 6 people, including a child, seeking medical care.

Society • March 29, 07:28 AM • 23351 views