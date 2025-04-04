Shahed 129

On June 20, Russian troops fired artillery at the settlements of the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv region, no one was injured.
Due to Russian shelling, Kherson was left without electricity, and power engineers are carrying out emergency recovery work.
Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down 19 of 21 Russian drones during a night attack.
The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 9 Shahed drones and an X-59 guided air missile during a night attack by Russia.
During the day, Russian troops launched 87 strikes from various weapons on the border of the Chernihiv region.
Over the past day, the air forces and missile forces of Ukraine attacked two gathering places of russian personnel, four control points, two artillery systems, an air defense system, an accumulation of military equipment and two warehouses of fuel and lubricants.
Ukraine needs additional Patriot air defense systems and expanded supplies of F-16 fighter jets to protect its skies from russian terrorist attacks on civilians and infrastructure.
The Ukrainian defense forces repelled one russian attack near Liptsy, Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian armed forces inflict losses on the enemy, including destroying 17 pieces of equipment and two pieces of special equipment, as well as damaging three enemy artillery systems.
Ukraine will never have enough missiles and air defense systems to effectively counter Russia's massive combined air attacks, so it needs more systems like Patriot, IRIS-T, and NASAMS.
In some areas of the frontline, Ukrainian troops are succeeding in repelling Russian attacks, in particular in the Pokrovsk sector, which remains the hottest, with 37 combat engagements so far.
Overnight, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 28 of 29 Russian attack drones in different regions of Ukraine.
Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and other passengers were killed in a plane crash in northwestern Iran, leading Vice President Mohammad Mohber to take over as acting head of Iran until new elections within 50 days.
During the massive attack, Russia used a wide range of weapons against Ukraine, including cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles such as Kinzhal, Iskander-M, Kalibr, X-101, X-555, Shahid drones, and others.
Russia again attacked energy facilities in Sumy region, leaving 419,700 subscribers in 1,325 settlements without power, but power engineers worked 24/7 to restore power.
During the night attack on Ukraine, the Russians used unidentified drones, probably for reconnaissance purposes.
All 13 Shahed-131/136 drones launched by Russia to attack Ukraine at night were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense forces.
At present, there are no Russian warships on duty in the Black and Azov Seas, but this does not reduce the threat of missile attacks on Ukrainian territory.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions on the left bank in Kherson region 5 times, but were unsuccessful, while Ukraine continues to strengthen its foothold and destroyed 4 enemy Shahed drones in the south.
The situation in the south of Ukraine remains tense: the enemy continues to terrorize, shelling energy facilities and trying to detect Ukrainian air defense systems.
Zelenskyy condemned Iran's massive attack on Israel using drones and missiles, emphasizing the cooperation between the Iranian and Russian regimes in spreading terror, which should receive a united response from the world.
Russian attack drones struck Odesa region at night, damaging a private house and a power line, but causing no casualties.
Hostile attack drones were spotted in various regions of Ukraine, leading to the deployment of air defense in Odesa and an alert in Kyiv region.
On the night of April 6, a mobile fire team shot down a Russian Kalibr missile that attacked Ukraine.
Three rescuers, Vladislav Loginov, Serhiy Baidalinov and Volodymyr Matyushenko, were killed in Kharkiv during a Russian drone attack while rescuing people.
Over the past day, 54 combat engagements took place on the frontline, with the enemy conducting the most attacks in the Novopavlivka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors, launching 5 missile and 50 air strikes, and using multiple rocket launchers 37 times.
Russia continues to study the situation and accumulate strike capabilities, launching a small number of drones to reconnoiter and detect Ukrainian air defense assets.
Drones attacked the territory of an enterprise located in the city of Elabuga in Tatarstan. The attacked enterprise was engaged in the production of drones.
Based on the results of their attacks, the russians conduct analysis and reconnaissance, trying to identify the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems and radar stations.
An employee of a kindergarten in Kharkiv was detained for acting as a Russian intelligence agent, providing coordinates and intelligence to adjust enemy strikes on the city.
10 regions of Ukraine were attacked at night by Russian missiles and drones, damaging energy infrastructure, civilian facilities and residential buildings, resulting in 6 people, including a child, seeking medical care.