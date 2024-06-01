Defense forces repelled one russian attack near Liptsy in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has repelled one enemy attack near Liptsy. About it UNN reports with Reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The general staff provides information as of 10: 30 on June 1.

It is reported that since the beginning of this day, 20 military clashes have already occurred. The invaders carried out four air strikes with the use of seven Kabs, attacked 92 times with kamikaze drones, using 47 shaheds and 45 FPV drones, and almost 600 times fired at the positions of our troops and settlements from various types of weapons.

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, our soldiers have repelled one enemy attack near Liptsy. Ukrainian units continue to strengthen their positions and defensive lines - the message says.

It is noted that yesterday, according to updated data, the enemy lost 126 invaders in this direction. In addition, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 17 cars and two units of special equipment. three enemy artillery systems were damaged.

The general staff informs that in the Kupyansky direction, the Russian invaders once attacked in the Druzhbyovka area. They suffered losses and retreated.

Over the past day in this direction, according to updated data, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 79 people. One T-80 tank was destroyed and a car was damaged - the message says.

Аddition

On May 31 , the General Staff reportedthat the enemy had become somewhat more active in the Kharkiv direction.

