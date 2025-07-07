Occupiers struck a "Sumyoblenergo" facility, equipment damaged
Tonight, Russian occupiers struck one of the facilities of JSC "Sumyoblenergo", damaging the company's energy equipment, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.
According to the agency, as a result of the enemy UAV attack, "Sumyoblenergo"'s energy equipment was damaged.
Restoration work is underway to restore electricity supply to the city's residents as soon as possible.
Russian troops attacked a civilian infrastructure object on the outskirts of the Sumy community with a strike UAV. Two people sustained minor injuries, and the premises were damaged.