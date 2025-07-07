Storm in Rivne region felled trees, damaged houses and left 13 settlements without electricity

In Rivne region, a storm damaged house roofs, and there are also fallen trees in Dubno and Varash districts. 13 settlements in Rivne region are completely without power, and 3 more are partially. This was reported by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, as reported by UNN.

A storm swept over Rivne region. According to preliminary information, the situation is as follows: in Dubno district, more than 10 residential buildings have damaged roofs, in addition, there are fallen trees in Dubno and Varash districts. SES representatives are working on site. People were not injured during the bad weather. - the message says.

Koval urged residents of the region not to neglect basic safety rules during the storm. In particular, not to walk or park under power lines, large trees, and billboards. Do not approach or touch broken wires. If necessary, contact rescuers.

Later, he also added that as of 10:00 PM, 13 settlements in Rivne region were completely without power, and 3 more were partially.

2553 subscribers in all districts of the region are without electricity. Power engineers are working to restore electricity to the homes of the region's residents as soon as possible. - Koval noted.

In Lviv, a strong storm with thunder and squally winds. In particular, the bad weather knocked down several trees, and power outages are recorded in the city.