Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
05:19 PM • 5595 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 28594 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 62198 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 73924 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 90165 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 161527 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 64731 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 83598 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 137688 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 131849 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Publications
Exclusives
Daniel Abraham, founder of the American "weight loss empire" Slim-Fast, died at the age of 100 7 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

Daniel Abraham, a New York billionaire who created the Slim-Fast "weight loss empire," died at the age of 100. His fortune was estimated at $2.4 billion, and he sold Slim-Fast to Unilever NV in 2000 for $2.3 billion.

Daniel Abraham, founder of the American "weight loss empire" Slim-Fast, died at the age of 100

Daniel Abraham, a New Yorker who became a billionaire by tempting dieters with meal replacement shakes, has died.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg and The New York Times.

Details

One of New York's most famous residents, Daniel Abraham, who became a billionaire by making money on weight loss technologies, including meal replacement shakes called Slim-Fast, has died. Abraham was 100 years old. He sold his company to Unilever NV in 2000. According to Forbes magazine, Daniel Abraham's net worth was about $2.4 billion.

Reference

The New York Times delves into his entrepreneurial journey, which began with an unremarkable decision to join the family business after demobilization from the army in 1945.

He succeeded in medical douching called StomAseptine. Later, his father saw an advertisement for Thompson Medical Company, a manufacturer of an anti-itch ointment called San-Cura, and he bought this company for $5,000.

Abraham went from pharmacy to pharmacy, selling the ointment, and used its success to launch new products.

He later launched:

  • gas tablets;
    • throat medicine;
      • mint chewing gum.

        Many of these products were called "doors" by The Times for the future magnate into the weight loss industry. Abraham focused on this area since 1956.

        The "magic" powder Slim-Fast

        Introduced in 1977, mixed with low-fat milk, Slim-Fast became a breakfast and lunch substitute for millions of weight-conscious Americans.

        For Abraham, the launch of Slim-Fast marked the culmination of a career in over-the-counter pharmaceutical consumerism that began in the 1940s.

        - writes Bloomberg.

        Before Slim-Fast, Abraham's most successful diet product was the appetite suppressant Dexatrim, which had sales of $50 million in 1979.

        But with Slim-Fast, Abraham achieved financial success and popularity. The product was endorsed by celebrities who were on diets. Former New York Mayor Ed Koch and Major League Baseball manager Tommy Lasorda, among others, became fans of Slim-Fast.

        It should be noted that under Daniel Abraham's leadership in the 1990s, Slim-Fast introduced frozen entrees, snacks, and other diet products to fend off competitors.

        Sales grew by approximately 20% per year, reaching $611 million in 1999, with profits of $125 million.

        - writes Bloomberg.

        Participation of the innovator in weight loss products in politics

        In addition to business, Daniel Abraham was actively involved in Middle Eastern politics, forging close ties with leaders, including Bill and Hillary Clinton (he was a major donor to her 2016 campaign) and former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

        He is the author of memoirs and a book on peace efforts in the Middle East.

        Abraham is survived by his wife, six children, 27 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren.

        Recall

        At the age of 87, billionaire and philanthropist Eli Broad died in Los Angeles.

        Charles Dolan, founder of HBO and Cablevision, passed away at the age of 98.

        In the USA, the publisher and founder of the American pornographic magazine Hustler, Larry Flynt, died at the age of 79.

        Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens07.07.25, 11:59 • 80077 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Bill Clinton
        Hillary Clinton
        The New York Times
        Bloomberg L.P.
        Forbes
        New York City
        Tesla
        $
