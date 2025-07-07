BRICS became a failure for Russia. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not come to Brazil because he was afraid of arrest. Chinese leader Xi did not even try to pretend that he was interested. And the pro-Western Lula da Silva and Modi took center stage. This was stated in Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

According to him, Putin made empty statements via video link - about the "collapse of liberal globalization" and the "economic superiority of BRICS over G7."

However, in terms of nominal GDP, BRICS countries are more than twice behind. And more than 60% of this economy is China alone. Russia, in this coalition, according to Kovalenko, is a real ballast.

The Kremlin lies about a "diplomatic victory." But BRICS did not become an "anti-Western axis." It will not. Russia did not become the leader of the Global South. It is a raw material appendage for Beijing, which continues to bargain with the West for a favorable balance. - he emphasized.

At the BRICS summit, which took place in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, it was planned, in particular, to discuss the issue of settling the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not participate in the event due to the active warrant of the International Criminal Court. At the same time, Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not attend the BRICS summit allegedly due to a "scheduling conflict."

