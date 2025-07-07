$41.730.01
Publications
Exclusives
BRICS Summit 2025 in Brazil was a failure for Putin: details from the National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1340 views

Putin did not attend the BRICS summit in Brazil due to the ICC warrant, and Xi Jinping did not visit the event. Andriy Kovalenko stated that BRICS did not become an anti-Western axis, and Russia is a ballast in this coalition.

BRICS Summit 2025 in Brazil was a failure for Putin: details from the National Security and Defense Council

BRICS became a failure for Russia. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not come to Brazil because he was afraid of arrest. Chinese leader Xi did not even try to pretend that he was interested. And the pro-Western Lula da Silva and Modi took center stage. This was stated in Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports  UNN.

Details

According to him, Putin made empty statements via video link - about the "collapse of liberal globalization" and the "economic superiority of BRICS over G7."

However, in terms of nominal GDP, BRICS countries are more than twice behind. And more than 60% of this economy is China alone. Russia, in this coalition, according to Kovalenko, is a real ballast.

The Kremlin lies about a "diplomatic victory." But BRICS did not become an "anti-Western axis." It will not. Russia did not become the leader of the Global South. It is a raw material appendage for Beijing, which continues to bargain with the West for a favorable balance.

- he emphasized.

Recall

At the BRICS summit, which took place in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, it was planned, in particular, to discuss the issue of settling the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not participate in the event due to the active warrant of the International Criminal Court. At the same time, Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not attend the BRICS summit allegedly due to a "scheduling conflict."

Trump threatened an additional 10% tariffs on countries for joining BRICS' "anti-American policies"07.07.25, 13:40 • 922 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
