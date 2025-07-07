$41.730.01
Trump threatened an additional 10% tariffs on countries for joining BRICS' "anti-American policies"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Donald Trump announced the introduction of an additional 10% tariffs on countries that join BRICS' "anti-American policies." This announcement came amid the BRICS summit in Brazil, where the group criticized US tariff policies.

Trump threatened an additional 10% tariffs on countries for joining BRICS' "anti-American policies"

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States will impose an additional 10% tariff on any countries that join the "anti-American policy" of the BRICS group of countries, writes UNN.

Details

"Any country that joins the anti-American policy of BRICS will be taxed an additional 10% tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote.

BRICS leaders began their summit in Brazil on Sunday. In a joint statement from the opening of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, released on Sunday afternoon, the group warned that rising tariffs threaten global trade, continuing its veiled criticism of Trump's tariff policy, Reuters writes.

Initially, the BRICS group brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, and China at its first summit in 2009. The bloc later added South Africa, and last year included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia refrained from officially joining, according to sources, while 30 other countries expressed interest in participating in BRICS, either as full members or partners.

The expansion of the bloc added diplomatic weight to the meeting, which seeks to speak on behalf of developing countries, the entire Global South, strengthening calls for reform of global institutions such as the United Nations Security Council and the International Monetary Fund, the publication writes.

Putin and Xi Jinping ignore BRICS summit in Brazil: The Guardian named the reason06.07.25, 05:53

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

