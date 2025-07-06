$41.720.00
Putin and Xi Jinping ignore BRICS summit in Brazil: The Guardian named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 137 views

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will not attend the BRICS summit in Brazil on July 6, indicating a loss of interest in the organization. Putin has an arrest warrant from the ICC, and Xi Jinping allegedly has a "scheduling conflict."

The refusal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend the BRICS summit, which is scheduled to begin on July 6 in Brazil, indicates a loss of interest in this organization in Moscow and Beijing. This is stated in a material by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Chinese leader has attended all BRICS summits over the past 12 years he has been in power. This year, the formal reason for sending Prime Minister Li Qiang to the Brazilian summit is allegedly the lack of a window in Xi Jinping's work schedule.

Putin received an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, and perhaps he decided not to go to Rio so as not to embarrass the hosts of the summit, who signed the ICC statute

- the authors suggest.

At the same time, in their opinion, the rapid expansion of BRICS has eroded the integrity of this organization as one that "offers an ideological alternative to Western capitalism."

"Its founding members were Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but last year the group expanded to include Indonesia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – countries at different stages of economic development and with different levels of antagonism towards the West. This ... caused concern in Brazil, South Africa, and India," the publication summarizes.

Recall

At the BRICS summit, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, it is planned to discuss the issue of settling the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not take part in the event due to the active warrant of the International Criminal Court. Meanwhile, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not attend the BRICS summit, allegedly due to a "scheduling conflict."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

BRICS
Li Qiang
The Guardian
Beijing
Rio de Janeiro
Brazil
India
South Africa
Xi Jinping
China
Tesla
