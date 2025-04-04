$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 5872 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50977 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 190242 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110333 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 369133 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296721 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211539 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243161 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254576 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160664 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 111404 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 190244 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 369134 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244465 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296722 views
News by theme

Guterres rejected Putin's call for a "temporary administration" in Ukraine

The UN Secretary-General emphasized that Ukraine has a legitimate government that must be respected. He also noted that the UN is not currently involved in negotiations for a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Politics • March 28, 05:52 PM • 30649 views

Zelenskyy's advisor: Putin should take pills to understand who to negotiate with

Presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn reported two confirmed Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. He called on international partners to help prevent future attacks.

War • March 28, 05:28 AM • 173510 views

putin wants to introduce temporary administration in Ukraine allegedly for elections

The russian president has proposed introducing temporary international administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN. This is allegedly necessary to organize the electoral process.

News of the World • March 27, 11:28 PM • 15758 views

putin named BRICS and North Korea among partners to discuss the settlement of the situation in Ukraine

The President of the russian federation announced his readiness to cooperate with the BRICS countries and North Korea to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

News of the World • March 27, 09:48 PM • 13253 views