The UN Secretary-General emphasized that Ukraine has a legitimate government that must be respected. He also noted that the UN is
not currently involved in negotiations for a ceasefire in the Black Sea.
Presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn reported two confirmed Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. He called on international
partners to help prevent future attacks.
The russian president has proposed introducing temporary international administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN. This is allegedly necessary to organize the electoral process.
The President of the russian federation announced his readiness to cooperate with the BRICS countries and North Korea to resolve
the conflict in Ukraine.