BRICS summit participants condemned "attacks" on Russian bridges and railways

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 23698 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 87099 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 98841 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 196749 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 332231 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 352773 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 141240 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 116560 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127259 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195334 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.2m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news
Has no relation to CHP-6: Klitschko explained what explodedJuly 6, 02:05 PM • 2001 views
Explosion on a tanker in Russia: ammonia leak recordedJuly 6, 02:23 PM • 1847 views
Russian attack on Kremenchuk: a civilian injuredJuly 6, 02:51 PM • 2211 views
Son beat father to death in Dnipro: details of the crimeJuly 6, 03:27 PM • 7804 views
In June, attempts were made to dismiss Budanov, but he retained his position - The Economist06:58 PM • 2814 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 131987 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 332231 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 352773 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 211381 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 210227 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 196749 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 69558 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 191161 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 217886 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 187162 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

BRICS summit participants condemned "attacks" on Russian bridges and railways

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19 views

BRICS summit leaders condemned "attacks" on bridges and railway infrastructure in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation, which allegedly led to numerous casualties. The declaration does not name the perpetrators, and regarding the war in Ukraine, it emphasizes a peaceful settlement.

BRICS summit participants condemned "attacks" on Russian bridges and railways

Participants of the BRICS summit, held under the chairmanship of Brazil, condemned "attacks" on bridges and railway infrastructure in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions of Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the declaration of the BRICS summit leaders.

Details

It is noted that these "attacks", which allegedly occurred on May 31, June 1 and 5, led to numerous civilian casualties. However, the declaration does not directly state who is to blame.

We strongly condemn the attacks on bridges and railway infrastructure, deliberately targeting civilians in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation on May 31 and June 1 and 5, 2025, which resulted in numerous civilian casualties, including children

- the declaration states.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, the BRICS leaders emphasized the need for a "peaceful settlement of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy." In this context, they noted the African "peace initiative" and the "Friends of Peace" groups. The war in Ukraine was not mentioned further.

Recall

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping did not attend the BRICS summit in Brazil on July 6, which indicates a loss of interest in the organization. Putin received an arrest warrant from the ICC, and Xi Jinping allegedly has a "scheduling conflict."

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
BRICS
Brazil
Xi Jinping
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9