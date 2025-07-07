Participants of the BRICS summit, held under the chairmanship of Brazil, condemned "attacks" on bridges and railway infrastructure in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions of Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the declaration of the BRICS summit leaders.

Details

It is noted that these "attacks", which allegedly occurred on May 31, June 1 and 5, led to numerous civilian casualties. However, the declaration does not directly state who is to blame.

We strongly condemn the attacks on bridges and railway infrastructure, deliberately targeting civilians in the Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation on May 31 and June 1 and 5, 2025, which resulted in numerous civilian casualties, including children - the declaration states.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, the BRICS leaders emphasized the need for a "peaceful settlement of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy." In this context, they noted the African "peace initiative" and the "Friends of Peace" groups. The war in Ukraine was not mentioned further.

Recall

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping did not attend the BRICS summit in Brazil on July 6, which indicates a loss of interest in the organization. Putin received an arrest warrant from the ICC, and Xi Jinping allegedly has a "scheduling conflict."