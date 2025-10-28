At least 20 dead in major police operation in Brazil ahead of climate summit - Reuters

Photo: Reuters

At least 20 people, including two police officers, have died in Rio de Janeiro during a large-scale operation against organized crime, the state government announced. The operation took place a few days before international events related to the global climate summit COP30. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

According to Governor Claudio Castro, 2,500 security personnel participated in the operation on Tuesday in the Alemao and Penha favela complexes, densely populated poor areas on the outskirts of the city. 18 of the deceased are suspected of drug trafficking, and two are police officers. During the operation, at least 56 people were also detained out of 250 planned arrests and searches.

The operation was aimed at the Comando Vermelho gang and, according to authorities, was the largest in the state's history. Large-scale raids ahead of major international events are not new to Rio: similar operations were carried out before the 2014 World Cup, the 2016 Olympic Games, and the G20 and BRICS summits.

Next week, the city will host the C40 World Mayors Summit and the Prince William Earthshot Prize awards, which will be attended by Kylie Minogue, Sebastian Vettel, and other celebrities. These events are part of the preparations for the COP30 climate summit, which will take place in Belém, northern Brazil.

