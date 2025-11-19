Chinese Premier met with Putin in Moscow

Beijing's position on strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with Moscow remains "stable and unchanged." This was stated by Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on November 18, UNN reports with reference to the Xinhua news agency.

Details

It is noted that Li Qiang conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Putin and noted that under the strategic leadership of the leaders of both states, the Chinese-Russian partnership of the "new era" maintains a high level of cooperation. He recalled that Xi and Putin have already met twice this year, outlining further directions for the development of bilateral relations.

According to the premier, against the backdrop of an "unstable international situation," China is ready, together with Russia, to deepen cooperation in various fields, coordinate development strategies, strengthen the stability of bilateral ties, and implement new joint projects. He also emphasized the importance of simplifying the visa regime and cultural exchange programs to bring the peoples of both countries closer.

Li Qiang also stressed that China is ready, together with Russia, to implement the decisions of the SCO summit in Tianjin, strengthen cohesion within the organization, and support "peaceful development in the region and the world."

In response, Putin conveyed greetings to Xi Jinping and congratulated China on holding the fourth plenum of the CPC Central Committee. He stressed that he expects further deepening of strategic partnership, expansion of cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure, as well as strengthening interaction within the SCO and BRICS.

Recall

Chinese leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to developing ties with Russia despite "turbulent" external conditions. He met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, discussing cooperation in energy, agriculture, and other areas.

