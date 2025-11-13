Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 summit, China will be represented by Premier Li Qiang - Bloomberg

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
11:45 AM • 5074 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 25822 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 23627 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 28639 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 31959 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32210 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 27742 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21519 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55280 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78926 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 19913 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 21140 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 18139 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"Photo10:39 AM • 11893 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23902 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 25834 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 24016 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 21255 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 92942 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 111660 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Lithuania
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 48290 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 48667 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 38929 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 77559 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 77362 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Bild

Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 summit, China will be represented by Premier Li Qiang - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not participate in the G20 summit, which will be held in November in Johannesburg; he will be represented by Premier Li Qiang. This decision means that the event will take place without the leaders of the US, China, and Russia.

Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 summit, China will be represented by Premier Li Qiang - Bloomberg

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend this month's Group of Twenty (G20) summit, a decision that will be a blow to South Africa, which is already facing a boycott from US President Donald Trump. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

China's Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that the Asian nation would be represented at the leaders' summit, which begins on November 22 in Johannesburg, by Premier Li Qiang. The statement did not explain why Xi, who attended the event last year, would be absent this time.

As the publication notes, Xi's decision means that the summit, created to discuss global economic issues and usually attended by heads of state, will take place without the leaders of the world's two largest economies - the US and China - as well as without Russia.

Since the pandemic, Xi has significantly curtailed international travel, with the exception of major summits where he holds numerous bilateral meetings - such as last month in South Korea, where he met with Trump before the APEC summit.

Instead, he conducts so-called "home-field diplomacy" - this year hosting Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China, seeking to strengthen ties with countries in the region amid escalating rivalry with the United States. In 2023, Xi visited South Africa for the BRICS summit, and also hosted African leaders in Beijing last year.

Macron considers inviting Xi Jinping to next year's G7 summit - Bloomberg13.11.25, 09:50 • 1922 views

Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said Xi's absence from the G20 meeting does not mean Beijing is downplaying its importance.

I see no indication that China considers global governance institutions less important. They remain key channels for conveying Chinese messages to the world.

- he noted.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian emphasized at a regular briefing on Thursday that the meeting in Johannesburg has "great historical significance" as it is the first G20 summit on the African continent, and expressed support for South Africa as the presiding party.

Li, the second-highest ranking official in the Chinese hierarchy, has repeatedly represented Xi at important international events - including the G20 summit in India in 2023 and the BRICS leaders' meeting in Brazil in July.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that US representatives would not participate in the G20 summit in South Africa. He called the summit there "a complete disgrace" due to the killings of Afrikaners and the seizure of their lands.

Donald Trump also stated that South Africa does not deserve a place in the G20. He believes that the country should no longer be part of the group.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
BRICS
Li Qiang
Bloomberg L.P.
Kim Jong Un
Washington, D.C.
Beijing
Brazil
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
South Africa
South Korea
Xi Jinping
China