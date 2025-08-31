Brazil calls for BRICS summit over US 'trade threats'

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 11834 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 31621 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 60832 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 76091 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 94784 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 247693 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 106200 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 83890 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 97992 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 312174 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
55%
747mm
Popular news
Merz admits the possibility of introducing compulsory military service in the future, including for womenAugust 30, 04:22 PM • 3388 views
Trump questioned Putin-Zelensky meeting - Daily CallerAugust 30, 04:48 PM • 3698 views
Iranian currency falls after EU countries decide to re-impose sanctionsAugust 30, 05:10 PM • 3250 views
Secretary General of the Council of Europe hospitalizedAugust 30, 06:01 PM • 3896 views
Ukrposhta branch in Kyiv destroyed as a result of Russian shelling on August 28PhotoAugust 30, 06:22 PM • 3096 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected11:45 PM • 1602 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 87422 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 215841 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 219737 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 312174 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 261985 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Volodymyr Groysman
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 103519 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 236207 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 259755 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 257000 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 237358 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Brazil calls for BRICS summit over US 'trade threats'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Brazil proposes an extraordinary BRICS summit to coordinate a common response to US trade challenges. The initiative gained urgency after the US raised tariffs on Brazilian products.

Brazil calls for BRICS summit over US 'trade threats'

Brazil proposes to convene an extraordinary BRICS summit to coordinate a common response to trade challenges caused by the United States' policy. This is reported by the publication Valor Econômico with reference to sources in the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the organization of the summit is overseen by Brazil's chief presidential advisor Celso Amorim. The event is planned to be held in a video conference format. In 2025, Brazil holds the BRICS presidency. The association includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members, including Iran.

It is noted that the initiative gained relevance after US President Donald Trump signed a decree to increase tariffs on Brazilian products — up to 50%. At the same time, some strategic sectors, such as aviation, energy, and agriculture, are exempt from restrictions.

According to Lula da Silva, modern multipolarity is incompatible with unilateral dictation. The President of Brazil criticized the US approach, noting that negotiating without a collective position resembles "a worker without a union trying to negotiate with the boss."

It is expected that, against the backdrop of economic pressure, Brazil will coordinate its actions with other BRICS countries, including the Russian regime, despite the latter's international isolation.

Recall

At the BRICS summit, which took place in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, it was planned, in particular, to discuss the issue of settling the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not participate in the event due to an active International Criminal Court warrant. Meanwhile, Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not attend the BRICS summit allegedly due to a "scheduling conflict."

US Court of Appeals rules most Trump tariffs illegal30.08.25, 07:32 • 4372 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
BRICS
Brazil
Donald Trump
India
South Africa
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine
Iran