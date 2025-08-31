Brazil proposes to convene an extraordinary BRICS summit to coordinate a common response to trade challenges caused by the United States' policy. This is reported by the publication Valor Econômico with reference to sources in the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the organization of the summit is overseen by Brazil's chief presidential advisor Celso Amorim. The event is planned to be held in a video conference format. In 2025, Brazil holds the BRICS presidency. The association includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members, including Iran.

It is noted that the initiative gained relevance after US President Donald Trump signed a decree to increase tariffs on Brazilian products — up to 50%. At the same time, some strategic sectors, such as aviation, energy, and agriculture, are exempt from restrictions.

According to Lula da Silva, modern multipolarity is incompatible with unilateral dictation. The President of Brazil criticized the US approach, noting that negotiating without a collective position resembles "a worker without a union trying to negotiate with the boss."

It is expected that, against the backdrop of economic pressure, Brazil will coordinate its actions with other BRICS countries, including the Russian regime, despite the latter's international isolation.

Recall

At the BRICS summit, which took place in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, it was planned, in particular, to discuss the issue of settling the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not participate in the event due to an active International Criminal Court warrant. Meanwhile, Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not attend the BRICS summit allegedly due to a "scheduling conflict."

