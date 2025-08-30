US Court of Appeals rules most Trump tariffs illegal

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 36387 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 151035 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 129092 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 79744 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 89628 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 56830 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 112811 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 74810 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 71104 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 164713 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.6m/s
47%
750mm
Popular news
Strike on Kyiv on the night of August 28: consequences of the shelling eliminatedPhotoAugust 29, 07:38 PM • 11792 views
Russia changes military tactics: abandoning armored vehicles and relying on assault groups - CPDAugust 29, 08:33 PM • 9082 views
Dnipropetrovsk region under massive attack: explosions in Dnipro and Pavlohrad01:23 AM • 9858 views
United States provides Ukraine with weapons to strike distant targets in Russia - US Ambassador to NATO02:05 AM • 9394 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine02:50 AM • 10682 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 104094 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 109306 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 151035 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 129092 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 112811 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ivan Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pavlohrad
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 38162 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 174602 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 202260 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 203039 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 187737 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Starlink
BM-21 "Grad"
Fox News

US Court of Appeals rules most Trump tariffs illegal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

On August 29, the US Court of Appeals ruled that most tariffs imposed by Donald Trump were illegal. The decision allows the tariffs to remain in effect until October 14 for an appeal to the Supreme Court.

US Court of Appeals rules most Trump tariffs illegal

The US Court of Appeals on Friday, August 29, ruled most tariffs imposed by Donald Trump illegal, undermining the use of these fees as a key tool of international economic policy. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The court allowed the tariffs to remain in effect until October 14, to give the Trump administration an opportunity to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

The decision comes amid a legal battle over the independence of the Federal Reserve, which is also likely to reach the Supreme Court, creating an unprecedented legal showdown around Trump's economic policy this year.

- the post says.

US President Donald Trump criticized the verdict, stating that it was adopted.

ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today, an extremely partisan Court of Appeals wrongly ruled that our tariffs should be abolished, but they know that the United States of America will ultimately prevail. If these tariffs ever disappear, it will be a complete disaster for the country. It will make us financially weak, and we must be strong…Now, with the help of the US Supreme Court, we will use them for the benefit of our nation and make America rich, strong, and powerful again!

- Trump wrote on the Truth Social network.

According to Reuters, under the 7-4 decision, the court considered the legality of the "reciprocal" tariffs imposed by Trump in April as part of a trade war, as well as separate tariffs against China, Canada, and Mexico imposed in February.

The court noted that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which Trump cited, does not provide the president with a direct right to impose tariffs.

"It is unlikely that Congress, in enacting IEEPA, intended to depart from its previous practice and grant the president unlimited authority to impose tariffs," the document states.

Recall

On August 7, new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump came into effect. According to Bloomberg Economics, Trump's actions will generally lead to an increase in the average US tariff rate to 15.2%, significantly exceeding last year's level of 2.3% and being the highest since World War II.

Due to Trump's tariffs and statements, Canadian tourists are choosing the Caribbean, Europe and Mexico – Bloomberg05.06.25, 15:33 • 2886 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Federal Reserve
Truth Social
Supreme Court of the United States
Reuters
Mexico
Donald Trump
Canada
China
United States