US Court of Appeals rules most Trump tariffs illegal

The US Court of Appeals on Friday, August 29, ruled most tariffs imposed by Donald Trump illegal, undermining the use of these fees as a key tool of international economic policy. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The court allowed the tariffs to remain in effect until October 14, to give the Trump administration an opportunity to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

The decision comes amid a legal battle over the independence of the Federal Reserve, which is also likely to reach the Supreme Court, creating an unprecedented legal showdown around Trump's economic policy this year. - the post says.

US President Donald Trump criticized the verdict, stating that it was adopted.

ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today, an extremely partisan Court of Appeals wrongly ruled that our tariffs should be abolished, but they know that the United States of America will ultimately prevail. If these tariffs ever disappear, it will be a complete disaster for the country. It will make us financially weak, and we must be strong…Now, with the help of the US Supreme Court, we will use them for the benefit of our nation and make America rich, strong, and powerful again! - Trump wrote on the Truth Social network.

According to Reuters, under the 7-4 decision, the court considered the legality of the "reciprocal" tariffs imposed by Trump in April as part of a trade war, as well as separate tariffs against China, Canada, and Mexico imposed in February.

The court noted that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which Trump cited, does not provide the president with a direct right to impose tariffs.

"It is unlikely that Congress, in enacting IEEPA, intended to depart from its previous practice and grant the president unlimited authority to impose tariffs," the document states.

On August 7, new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump came into effect. According to Bloomberg Economics, Trump's actions will generally lead to an increase in the average US tariff rate to 15.2%, significantly exceeding last year's level of 2.3% and being the highest since World War II.

