Due to Trump's tariffs and statements, Canadian tourists are choosing the Caribbean, Europe and Mexico – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Due to Trump's rhetoric and strict rules, Canadians have cut trips to the US by 20%. Instead, the popularity of the Caribbean, Europe and Mexico has increased among Canadian tourists.

Due to Trump's tariffs and statements, Canadian tourists are choosing the Caribbean, Europe and Mexico – Bloomberg

Canadian tourists have sharply reduced trips to the United States, instead choosing the Caribbean, Europe and Mexico. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

After President Trump's harsh rhetoric that Canada would become the 51st state, and his introduction of sharp tariff increases, Canadians began to reorient their vacation plans.

Key points, caused by Trump's speech about the 51st state, do not take into account that the Americans' northern neighbors are the largest international tourist market, spending about $20 billion 500 million annually. It is not surprising that other countries warmly welcome Canadian tourists in the hope of making money from this 

– writes Bloomberg.

According to data from the analytical company ForwardKeys, the number of searches for air tickets from Canada to the Caribbean region increased by 22% compared to last year. Destinations in the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica have become especially popular.

Canadians vote with their wallets. They are looking for alternatives where they feel welcome 

– Bloomberg quotes one of the experts in the tourism industry.

Additionally

Among the reasons for refusing to travel to the United States, Canadians also cite strict immigration rules, political instability, and cases of detention at the border. This led to a 20% decrease in the number of Canadian tourists in the United States compared to last year.

Let us remind

As UNN reported in early April, tourists are canceling trips to the United States due to Trump's policies and are choosing other destinations. Canada, Australia, Europe are changing travel directions due to the deterioration of humanitarian policy.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Dominican Republic
The Bahamas
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
Australia
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
