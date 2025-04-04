During the eighth test flight, the Starship rocket exploded a few minutes after launch in Texas. The first stage successfully
returned, but the second lost stability and was destroyed over South Florida.
Two American tourists were attacked by a shark in Bimini Bay in the Bahamas. Riley Decker, 20, and Summer Layman, 24, were rescued
by friends and taken to a hospital in Florida.
The Ethics Committee found that Matt Goetz had violated House rules, including paying for sexual favors and drug possession. The
investigation lasted several years and prevented him from being appointed Attorney General.
Donald Trump has promised to launch the largest deportation operation in US history after his inauguration in 2025. The plan
includes closing the borders and mass deportation of illegal migrants.
Category 3 Hurricane Milton hit Central Florida, causing widespread destruction. More than 3.3 million consumers were left without
electricity and tornado casualties were reported.
A Malawi Defense Force plane "disappeared from radar" after it left the capital Lilongwe on Monday morning. On the bot was the
vice-president of the country and 9 other people.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for
embezzling $8 billion from customers in one of the largest financial frauds in US history.
The US Embassy has warned of gang attacks and murders of tourists in the Bahamas, which have killed 18 people this year. The
embassy advised tourists to avoid resisting the attackers and to be especially cautious in the eastern part of Nassau.