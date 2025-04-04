$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13084 views

06:32 PM • 22978 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61578 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208628 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119783 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387538 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307677 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213223 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243961 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254969 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252243 views

News by theme

SpaceX lost Starship: The eighth test flight ended in an explosion

During the eighth test flight, the Starship rocket exploded a few minutes after launch in Texas. The first stage successfully returned, but the second lost stability and was destroyed over South Florida.

News of the World • March 7, 03:39 AM • 65105 views

In the Bahamas, two American tourists were bitten by a shark a few minutes after jumping into the water

Two American tourists were attacked by a shark in Bimini Bay in the Bahamas. Riley Decker, 20, and Summer Layman, 24, were rescued by friends and taken to a hospital in Florida.

News of the World • February 12, 09:57 PM • 26345 views

He used drugs and paid for sex with a minor: the US Congress released a scandalous report on the case of Goetz

The Ethics Committee found that Matt Goetz had violated House rules, including paying for sexual favors and drug possession. The investigation lasted several years and prevented him from being appointed Attorney General.

Politics • December 24, 03:44 AM • 22298 views

After inauguration, Trump promises 'largest deportation operation' in US history

Donald Trump has promised to launch the largest deportation operation in US history after his inauguration in 2025. The plan includes closing the borders and mass deportation of illegal migrants.

News of the World • December 22, 11:27 PM • 20405 views

Hurricane Milton hits Florida, leaving 4 dead. Biden speaks with the governor of the affected state

Category 3 Hurricane Milton hit Central Florida, causing widespread destruction. More than 3.3 million consumers were left without electricity and tornado casualties were reported.

News of the World • October 10, 02:14 PM • 15580 views

Plane with Malawi's vice president on board disappeared from radar - mass media

A Malawi Defense Force plane "disappeared from radar" after it left the capital Lilongwe on Monday morning. On the bot was the vice-president of the country and 9 other people.

News of the World • June 10, 04:26 PM • 23493 views

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for embezzling $8 billion from customers in one of the largest financial frauds in US history.

News of the World • March 29, 10:04 AM • 27122 views

Mass murders of tourists recorded in the Bahamas

The US Embassy has warned of gang attacks and murders of tourists in the Bahamas, which have killed 18 people this year. The embassy advised tourists to avoid resisting the attackers and to be especially cautious in the eastern part of Nassau.

News of the World • January 28, 02:24 AM • 33520 views