In the Bahamas, two American tourists were bitten by a shark a few minutes after jumping into the water

Two young American women's vacation in the Bahamas turned dramatic after a shark attack in Bimini Bay. The incident occurred last Friday when 20-year-old Riley Decker and 24-year-old Summer Layman decided to swim near a friend's yacht. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Details

Riley Decker, 20, and Summer Layman, 24, were swimming in Bimini Bay, a popular resort area 50 nautical miles off the coast of Florida, on Friday night when the attack occurred, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Saturday.

The women returned to Florida and told about the terrible event from their hospital beds.

According to the victims, the attack occurred almost immediately after they were in the water.

"I felt a sharp pain in my leg," Decker told NBC News.

The friends immediately reacted to the situation, pulling the girls out of the water and providing first aid. In particular, they applied a tourniquet to Decker's injured leg. It turned out that both tourists were injured.

Riley Decker was rushed to a local hospital in the Bahamas, and after stabilization, both girls were transported to Florida, where Decker underwent surgery. "We are so grateful to be alive and not to have lost our limbs," Decker said after the surgery.

Addendum

According to the Florida Museum's International Shark Attack Dossier, the Bahamas ranks ninth in the world in terms of unprovoked shark attacks. Since 1580, 34 such cases have been recorded here. For comparison, 1640 incidents were registered in the United States, 706 in Australia, and 262 in South Africa.

Recall

