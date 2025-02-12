In the Bahamas, two American tourists were bitten by a shark a few minutes after jumping into the water

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 32553 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74031 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 97843 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112529 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91602 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122046 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101986 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113175 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156706 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101292 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 78770 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 49975 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102504 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 77730 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112524 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122044 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156705 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147118 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179332 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 77730 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102504 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135513 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137378 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165466 views
Actual
In the Bahamas, two American tourists were bitten by a shark a few minutes after jumping into the water

In the Bahamas, two American tourists were bitten by a shark a few minutes after jumping into the water

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26106 views

Two American tourists were attacked by a shark in Bimini Bay in the Bahamas. Riley Decker, 20, and Summer Layman, 24, were rescued by friends and taken to a hospital in Florida.

Two young American women's vacation in the Bahamas turned dramatic after a shark attack in Bimini Bay. The incident occurred last Friday when 20-year-old Riley Decker and 24-year-old Summer Layman decided to swim near a friend's yacht. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Details

Riley Decker, 20, and Summer Layman, 24, were swimming in Bimini Bay, a popular resort area 50 nautical miles off the coast of Florida, on Friday night when the attack occurred, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Saturday.

The women returned to Florida and told about the terrible event from their hospital beds.

Man dies from shark attack in Australia29.12.24, 13:01 • 22291 view

According to the victims, the attack occurred almost immediately after they were in the water.

"I felt a sharp pain in my leg," Decker told NBC News.

The friends immediately reacted to the situation, pulling the girls out of the water and providing first aid. In particular, they applied a tourniquet to Decker's injured leg. It turned out that both tourists were injured.

Riley Decker was rushed to a local hospital in the Bahamas, and after stabilization, both girls were transported to Florida, where Decker underwent surgery. "We are so grateful to be alive and not to have lost our limbs," Decker said after the surgery.

Addendum

According to the Florida Museum's International Shark Attack Dossier, the Bahamas ranks ninth in the world in terms of unprovoked shark attacks. Since 1580, 34 such cases have been recorded here. For comparison, 1640 incidents were registered in the United States, 706 in Australia, and 262 in South Africa.

Recall

Near Bribie Island in Australia, a shark attacked a 17-year-old girl swimming in the water. The incident occurred 80 kilometers from Brisbane, and the injuries sustained were not life-threatening.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
the-bahamasThe Bahamas
australiaAustralia
south-africaSouth Africa
united-statesUnited States
floridaFlorida

Contact us about advertising