Bahamas officially strip Russian "tanker fleet" of flag - Yermak

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced that the Bahamas have officially banned Russia's "shadow fleet" from using its flag. He wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

The Bahamas are officially stripping the Russian "tanker fleet" of its flag. This is a blow not only to schemes for circumventing sanctions, but also to the entire Russian economy, which relies on shadow flows of oil and gas. - the message says.

Yermak noted that Russia tried to hide its presence in international waters under foreign flags and fictitious owners. But even these loopholes are being closed.

The large-scale pressure on the Kremlin's logistics continues - and it will only intensify. Together with our partners, we are doing everything to ensure that Russian tankers financing the war are isolated. This is another front of our common struggle. - Yermak added.

