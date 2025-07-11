The HUR identified 20 more Russian vessels and 600 Iranian tankers of the “shadow fleet”

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 16050 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 28650 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 42768 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 37705 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 47331 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 53234 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 52177 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 46578 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36984 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27708 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
37%
748mm
Popular news
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATOJuly 11, 06:05 AM • 30406 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 65661 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 62709 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 37570 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncovered12:24 PM • 14669 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 16052 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 28651 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 108087 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 132609 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 168437 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 2500 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 37805 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 62931 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 52183 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 192898 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

The HUR identified 20 more Russian vessels and 600 Iranian tankers of the “shadow fleet”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

The updated War&Sanctions database now contains information on 626 vessels of the Russian and Iranian "shadow fleet" that ensure illegal oil supplies bypassing sanctions. Among them are 20 Russian tankers and 11 Iranian vessels that finance the war and attacks on Ukraine.

The HUR identified 20 more Russian vessels and 600 Iranian tankers of the “shadow fleet”

The updated database on the War&Sanctions portal contains information on 626 more vessels of the Russian and Iranian "shadow fleet". Among them are 20 Russian tankers and 11 vessels of Iran's "ghost armada", which ensure illegal oil supplies bypassing sanctions, financing war, weapons, and attacks on Ukraine. This was reported by GUR, according to UNN.

Details

From now on, the "Shadow Fleet" section on the War&Sanctions portal contains data on 626 vessels of the Russian and Iranian shadow tanker fleet with a total deadweight of almost 67 million metric tons. 20 tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet" have been identified that do not have proper Western insurance and that ensure Russian maritime export flows of oil and oil products from ports in the Baltic and Black Seas, as well as from the Arctic and Pacific regions to India, China, and other countries, using deceptive and high-risk shipping practices

- the post says.

To maintain fossil fuel export revenues, Russia uses old tankers registered not only to itself but also to fictitious owners and managers in jurisdictions loyal to the Kremlin - particularly in Seychelles, China, Singapore, Azerbaijan, and India. These vessels sail under so-called "flags of convenience" - Panama, Sierra Leone, etc.

Some of the identified tankers have a direct connection with Russian companies, including those under sanctions. Among them: JSC "Volgotanker", LLC "Volgotrans", LLC "Rosewood Shipping", LLC "Eneya", LLC "SBK Dolina", LLC "Ridni Polya" and LLC "Staksel".

The latter, for example, transported fuel oil on board the tanker "Volgoneft-212", which sank in December 2023 in the Kerch Strait area. The incident resulted in a massive fuel oil spill and an environmental disaster.

In addition, some of these vessels regularly enter the ports of temporarily occupied Crimea, which is a direct violation of international law.

Tankers of the Iranian "ghost armada" provide significant oil revenues, thanks to which Iran continues to develop and distribute weapons, as well as conduct destabilizing activities, including through its regional proxies

- added the GUR.

As noted, the Iranian government annually allocates billions of petrodollars to its armed forces, financing the development of UAVs, hundreds of which attack peaceful Ukrainian cities every night.

Russian shadow fleet tanker exploded in the Mediterranean Sea: DIU told what is happening with it now01.07.25, 12:08 • 1796 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarEconomyNews of the World
Panama
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Seychelles
India
Azerbaijan
Singapore
Crimea
China
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9