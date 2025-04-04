Seychelles

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15437 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28056 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64502 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213395 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122401 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391636 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310514 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213703 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244196 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255082 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131521 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213395 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391636 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254168 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310514 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2902 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13954 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45120 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72039 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57142 views
News by theme

Case of ex-head of Odesa TCR sent to court - SBI

The SBI has brought a case against the former head of the Odesa TCR for forgery and evasion from service. He faces up to 10 years in prison for going on vacation abroad during the war.

Crimes and emergencies • October 8, 06:41 AM • 13128 views

Britain sends destroyer to the Red Sea to counter Houthi attacks on merchant ships

The UK has sent the destroyer HMS Diamond to the Red Sea as part of Operation Guardian of Prosperity in response to Houthi attacks on shipping lanes that are vital to trade.

News of the World • December 19, 11:32 PM • 37988 views

The United States announces a special operation to protect navigation in the Red Sea

The United States has announced the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational initiative to secure shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

News of the World • December 19, 08:38 AM • 36846 views