Seychelles

The SBI has brought a case against the former head of the Odesa TCR for forgery and evasion from service. He faces up to 10 years
in prison for going on vacation abroad during the war.
The UK has sent the destroyer HMS Diamond to the Red Sea as part of Operation Guardian of Prosperity in response to Houthi attacks
on shipping lanes that are vital to trade.
The United States has announced the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational initiative to secure shipping in the
Red Sea from Houthi attacks.