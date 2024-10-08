ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138265 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137846 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 78309 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106068 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108253 views
Case of ex-head of Odesa TCR sent to court - SBI

Case of ex-head of Odesa TCR sent to court - SBI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13099 views

The SBI has brought a case against the former head of the Odesa TCR for forgery and evasion from service. He faces up to 10 years in prison for going on vacation abroad during the war.

The State Bureau of Investigation has referred to the court the proceedings on forgery of documents by a former Odesa military commander, the SBI reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

SBI officers complete investigation of criminal proceedings against former head of Odesa regional territorial center for recruitment and social support for forgery of documents. Indictment sent to court

- the SBI reported.

Earlier, the SBI reported that its employees had completed an investigation into the former head of the Odesa TCR, Yevhen Borysov, who failed to report for duty without valid reasons and evaded military service.

Former head of Odesa regional TCC Borisov, who traveled to Spain and the Seychelles for vacation during the war, will stand trial11.07.24, 12:24 • 13686 views

The defendant is charged under Part 4 of Art. 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (use of a knowingly forged document), Part 5 of Art. 407 (failure to report for service on time without valid reasons by a serviceman (except for regular service) committed under martial law), Part 4 of Art. 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (evasion of military service by a serviceman from performing military service duties by other deception committed under martial law).

He faces up to ten years in prison.

Case in point

According to the SBI, in early December 2022, the defendant was discharged from a military hospital, but did not report for military service for more than two weeks without good reason.

During the investigation, according to the SBI, it was found that he had forged a medical document to travel outside Ukraine.

"Taking advantage of his close working and non-working connections, misleading the attending physician, the former head of the Odesa Regional TCR was included in the list of servicemen who were injured as a result of Russian aggression and are entitled to treatment abroad, after which, due to the official negligence of the State Border Guard Service official, he illegally left Ukraine and went on vacation to expensive resorts in the Seychelles and Spain," the SBI reported.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
seychellesSeychelles
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

