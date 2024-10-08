Case of ex-head of Odesa TCR sent to court - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation has referred to the court the proceedings on forgery of documents by a former Odesa military commander, the SBI reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

SBI officers complete investigation of criminal proceedings against former head of Odesa regional territorial center for recruitment and social support for forgery of documents. Indictment sent to court - the SBI reported.

Earlier, the SBI reported that its employees had completed an investigation into the former head of the Odesa TCR, Yevhen Borysov, who failed to report for duty without valid reasons and evaded military service.

Former head of Odesa regional TCC Borisov, who traveled to Spain and the Seychelles for vacation during the war, will stand trial

The defendant is charged under Part 4 of Art. 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (use of a knowingly forged document), Part 5 of Art. 407 (failure to report for service on time without valid reasons by a serviceman (except for regular service) committed under martial law), Part 4 of Art. 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (evasion of military service by a serviceman from performing military service duties by other deception committed under martial law).

He faces up to ten years in prison.

Case in point

According to the SBI, in early December 2022, the defendant was discharged from a military hospital, but did not report for military service for more than two weeks without good reason.

During the investigation, according to the SBI, it was found that he had forged a medical document to travel outside Ukraine.

"Taking advantage of his close working and non-working connections, misleading the attending physician, the former head of the Odesa Regional TCR was included in the list of servicemen who were injured as a result of Russian aggression and are entitled to treatment abroad, after which, due to the official negligence of the State Border Guard Service official, he illegally left Ukraine and went on vacation to expensive resorts in the Seychelles and Spain," the SBI reported.